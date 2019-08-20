News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Havoc of Sutlej: The flood situation in Punjab remained serious on Monday with Sutlej river missing Dhussi Bands at numerous spots and flooding villages in Doaba and Malwa region of the state. Many breaches were reported to be 50 to 70 feet wide.

Read | Flooded Sutlej disturbs villages in Punjab, rescue operations underway

Trouble for Chidambaram: Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in corruption, money laundering cases related to INX Media scam.

Read | INX Media case: Chidambaram moves SC against Delhi HC's rejection of bail

India stands firm on Article 370 being domestic affair: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, had a telephonic conversation today with US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper. The Defence Minister congratulated Mark Esper on his appointment as the US Secretary of Defence.

Read | Article 370 is India's internal matter: Rajnath Singh to US Defence Secy

Lok Sabha goes eco-friendly: The Lok Sabha Secretariat said it has banned the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items within the Parliament complex with effect from Tuesday.

Read | Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

Zakir Naik banned: Controversial preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India for inciting extremism through hate speech speeches and money laundering, has been barred from delivering public speeches in Malaysia.

Read | Islamic preacher Zakir Naik banned from giving speeches in Malaysia

India-Pakistan standoff: Accusing India of waging "fifth-generation warfare", Pakistan said on Monday that New Delhi had failed to inform it about the release of water from a dam that could cause flooding across the border.

Read| India rejects Pak's claim of using water as 'weapon of war' amid Kashmir turmoil

Chandrayaan-2: After nearly 30 days of journey, India’s second spacecraft to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on Tuesday morning.

Read | 'Major milestone,' says ISRO chief as Chandrayaan-2 makes it to lunar orbit

Kamal nath's businessman nephew arrested for bank loan fraud: Businessman Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, along with four directors late Monday night was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case.

Read | Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri arrested in Rs 354 crore bank fraud

Trump calls Narendra Modi, Imran Khan: US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to work towards reducing tension in the region over Kashmir, describing the situation as "tough".

Read | 'Tough situation,' says Trump after calls with Modi, Imran Khan

Karnataka cabinet expansion: Seventeen ministers on Tuesday took oath as Karnataka cabinet ministers in Bengaluru three weeks after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was sworn in following the collapse of the previous Congress-JD(S) government in the state.

Read | After 3 weeks, K'taka gets a cabinet as ministers take oath

US-Pakistan relations after financial aid cut off: Three officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been transferred for allegedly demanding bribe to exclude a Delhi-based businessman linked to terror funding case involving Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, said NIA on Tuesday.

Read | After 'cutting back' USD 1.3 billion aid relations with Pak improved: Trump

NIA officers suspended for taking bribe: Three officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been transferred for allegedly demanding bribe to exclude a Delhi-based businessman linked to terror funding case involving Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, said NIA on Tuesday.

Read | 3 NIA officers transferred for asking bribe in Hafiz Saeed-linked case

Hijacker killed, hostages saved: An armed hijacker who had taken passengers of a bus hostage on the Rio-Nitero bridge in Brazil has been shot dead by police.

Read | Brazil: Bus Hijacker shot dead, all hostages released 'unharmed'

CBI, ED out to arrest Chidambaram: Barely hours after the dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea at Delhi High Court, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers has arrived at the residence of P Chidambaram to arrest him. NDTV has also reported that the Enforcement Directorate has also reached his residence.

Read | INX Media case: After rejection of bail plea, CBI at Chidambaram's door

Dhanoa on old MiG-21: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said at an event on Tuesday that “The Indian Air force is still flying 44-year-old MiG-21 fighter jets when no one even drives cars that old.” Several questions have been raised about the four-decade-old fighter planes that remain the core of India's defence fleet even after a recent combat at the Line of Control, in which Pakistan used superior F-16 jets.

Read | ‘No one drives even cars that old’: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa on MiG-21 fighter jets