Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri arrested in Rs 354 crore bank fraud

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 20, 2019, 8:20 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 9:06 am IST
The CBI had also filed a FIR in the case and raided six locations on Monday.
Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, along with four directors on Tuesday have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged Rs 354 crore bank fraud case. (Photo: File)
 Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, along with four directors on Tuesday have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged Rs 354 crore bank fraud case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Businessman Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, along with four directors late Monday night was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case.

He will be produced before a court here on Tuesday, the officials said.

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the case and raided six locations on Monday.

 A criminal case was filed in this instance by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 18 and multiple raids were conducted against Puri, his father and Moser Baer firm promoter Deepak Puri, mother Nita Puri, and others.

Puri is a former senior executive of electronics firm Moser Baer.

Puri has been under the scanner for a number of separate investigations in recent months ranging from tax fraud to the AgustaWestland Chopper scam. However, he claims to be innocent.

