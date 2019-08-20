Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2019 An inch closer to mo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

An inch closer to moon: Chandrayaan-2 set to enter into lunar orbit today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Aug 20, 2019, 7:58 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 8:08 am IST
K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO, said, 'It's today morning (tentatively between 8.30 am and 9.30 am). It's challenging.'
According to ISRO, by firing Chandrayaan-2 on-board motors, the space craft will be moved into the lunar orbit. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: After nearly 30 days of journey, India’s second spacecraft to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, will be inserted into the lunar orbit on Tuesday morning, the Indian space agency said.

K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO, said, "It's today morning (tentatively between 8.30 am and 9.30 am). It's challenging.”

 

According to ISRO, by firing Chandrayaan-2 on-board motors, the space craft would be moved into the lunar orbit.

Read | Chandrayaan-2 moving in 'right direction', in 'good health': ISRO

However, it is one of the tricky operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the Moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it would bounce off and get lost in deep space. But if it approaches at a slow velocity, the Moon's gravity would pull the Chandrayaan-2 and it might crash into the surface.

After Chandrayaan-2’s insertion into the lunar orbit, ISRO will carry out four more orbit maneuvers (August 21, 28, 30 and September 1) to enter it into its final orbit.

Subsequently, the Vikram lander would separate from the orbiter on September 2, 2019.

Read | '3 steps closer to Moon': ISRO after Chandrayaan 2's smooth third orbit raising

Two orbit maneuvers would be performed on the lander before the initiation of powered descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7, 2019, ISRO said.

Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final orbit raising manoeuvre of the spacecraft was successfully carried out.

Read | ISRO keeps its date with moon, successfully launches Chandrayaan-2

This mission would shed light on a completely unexplored region of the Moon, its South Pole.

Read | Chandrayaan-2: Everything you need to know about India's Moon mission

If successful, the mission will make India the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, US and China. The last nation to attempt a soft landing on the Moon, Israel, failed in its earlier this year.

...
Tags: isro, chandrayaan-2, k sivan
Location: India, Delhi


