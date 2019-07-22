 LIVE !  :  The launch of Chandrayaan-2 was originally slated for July 16 when it had a window of over an hour but had to be aborted an hour before lift-off because of a fuel leak. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter) ISRO keeps date with moon, successfully launches Chandrayan-2
 LIVE !  :  To accomplish the voyage, it would take 54 days to land on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter) Chandrayaan-2: Everything you need to know about India's Moon mission
 
ISRO keeps date with moon, successfully launches Chandrayan-2

Published Jul 22, 2019, 2:41 pm IST
Ritu Karidhal who is the mission director had authorised the launch of Chandrayaan-2 at 02:30 pm on Monday.
Mumbai: The Indian Space Research Organisation was able to keep its date with moon on Monday after it successfully launched Chandrayan-2 – the country’s first lander mission to the moon – through an extremely narrow window of opportunity lasting a few minutes.

The launch of Chandrayaan-2 was originally slated for July 16 when it had a window of over an hour but had to be aborted an hour before lift-off because of a fuel leak.

 

Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm on Monday. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1, began on Sunday evening.

Ritu Karidhal who is the mission director had authorised the launch of Chandrayaan-2 at 02:30 pm on Monday.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan said that the Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial manoeuvres in the days to come. Sivan said that all the preparatory works regarding the launch have been completed and technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified.

This project is very special for the Indian Space Research Organisation as for the first time a woman is heading any project at the ISRO, said K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO.

Also, 30 per cent of the team comprises women. Vanitha and Karidhal have been associated with ISRO for more than two decades.

