Article 370 is India's internal matter: Rajnath Singh to US Defence Secy

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, had a telephonic conversation today with US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper.

Defence Minister raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and appreciated US support for India’s effort to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He said issues relating to Article 370 are India's internal matter, aimed at improving economic development, democracy and prosperity for people of J&K.

US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper appreciated India’s position that the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir are an internal matter of India. He hoped that any issue between India and Pakistan will be resolved bilaterally.