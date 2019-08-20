Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2019 ‘No one drives ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘No one drives even cars that old’: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa on MiG-21 fighter jets

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 20, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
The aircraft had been in service for decades because of the overhauling using Indian-made components.
The fighter jet flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured by Pakistan, was an upgraded variant called the MiG-21 Bison. (Photo: ANI)
 The fighter jet flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured by Pakistan, was an upgraded variant called the MiG-21 Bison. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said at an event on Tuesday that “The Indian Air force is still flying 44-year-old MiG-21 fighter jets when no one even drives cars that old.” Several questions have been raised about the four-decade-old fighter planes that remain the core of India's defence fleet even after a recent combat at the Line of Control, in which Pakistan used superior F-16 jets.

"We are still flying MiG-21 which is 44 year old but nobody driving cars of that vintage," Air Chief Dhanoa said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by his side. He was speaking at a seminar on modernisation and indigenisation of the Indian Air Force, reported NDTV.

 

The Air Chief said the basic version of the Russian fighter jet would be phased out this year. "Hopefully, I will fly the last sortie in September, subject to visibility," he told NDTV.

The aircraft had been in service for decades because of the overhauling using Indian-made components. "Over 95 per cent of components required in overhauling is made in India. The Russians are not flying the MiG but we are because we have overhaul facilities."

The MiG-21 joined the Indian Air Force in 1973-74.

The fighter jet flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured by Pakistan, was an upgraded variant called the MiG-21 Bison. The fighter pilot was able to shoot down a more advanced Pakistani F-16 before his plane was shot down.

At least 110 MiG-21 jets were upgraded in 2006 to MiG-21 Bison. They were equipped with powerful multi-mode radar, better avionics and communications systems.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa has flown the MiG-21. In May 2017, he led a four-aircraft 'Missing Man' formation in honour of the servicemen killed during the Kargil conflict.

The MiG-21 has seen several crashes over the years. Over the past 40 years, India has lost more than half of its MiG combat fleet of 872 aircraft, parliament was told recently.

...
Tags: mig-21, air chief marshal, b s dhanoa, f-16, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai court convicts gangster Chhota Rajan

Searches are being conducted in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Barwani districts which border Gujarat and Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Agar-Malwa districts located on the border with Rajasthan. (Photo: Representational)

High alert in MP over possible movement of Afghani terrorists

Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, he said these trends are repugnant to promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony, which are cherished objectives enshrined in our Constitution. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unpleasant trends of intolerance can only damage our polity: Manmohan

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that in order to modernise the Indian Air Force there is a need to develop indigenous technology in the defense sector and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturers. (Photo: File)

‘Reduce dependence on foreign manufacturers,’ says Rajnath on modernising IAF



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi brings magic on-screen; watch

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Crocodile crosses over fence in Florida

Photo: Representational image
 

‘I’m here 24x7’: Rohingya youth share stories on social media

The refugees then share their stories directly with the public through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Photo: File)
 

Woman visits hospital thinking she has kidney stones, give birth to triplets

‘You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,’ she said in an interview. (Photo: Facebook | Dannette Giltz)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

High alert in MP over possible movement of Afghani terrorists

Searches are being conducted in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Barwani districts which border Gujarat and Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Agar-Malwa districts located on the border with Rajasthan. (Photo: Representational)

Unpleasant trends of intolerance can only damage our polity: Manmohan

Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, he said these trends are repugnant to promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony, which are cherished objectives enshrined in our Constitution. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

INX Media case: Delhi HC rejects P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Army jawan killed, 4 injured in Pak firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, officials also said. (Photo: Representational)

Mumbai court convicts gangster Chhota Rajan

Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham