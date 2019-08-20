Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2019 INX Media case: Afte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

INX Media case: After rejection of bail plea, CBI at Chidambaram's door

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 20, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 7:51 pm IST
Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.
More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)
 More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Barely hours after the dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea at Delhi High Court, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers has arrived at the residence of P Chidambaram to arrest him. NDTV has also reported that the Enforcement Directorate has also reached his residence.

Chidambaram has also moved Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi high court. The matter, lined up for tomorrow, will be heard by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

 

Failing to find Chidambaram at his residence, the CBI left.

Read | INX Media case: Chidambaram moves SC against Delhi HC's rejection of bail

Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in connection with INX Media case.

The investigating agencies asserted that during Chidambaram's tenure, Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance was granted to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore.

ED argued that the companies in which money was transferred are directly or indirectly controlled by Chidambaram's son, Karti, and they believe that the FIPB approval was granted to INX Media on his son's insistence.

The high court said the "magnitude and enormity" of material produced by the investigating agencies "dis-entitles him from any pre-arrest bail".

...
Tags: chidambaram, cbi, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

Gorakhpur Municipal Commissioner Anjani Kumar Singh also said that the step will ensure those who abandon their cattle to be penalised and also assist in keeping a tab on the number of animals. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Geo-tagging of cattle begins in Gorakhpur

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal also said that 73,000 landlines out of total 96 thousand in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are functional. (Photo: ANI)

Middle schools in Kashmir will open from tomorrow : J&K official

According to an official statement, the minister said that the maximum cumulative effect of all the release upstream was experienced at Ropar barrage at 11 am on Sunday and a peak outflow of 2,40,930 cusecs of water was recorded. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: 60 persons rescued from floods in Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
 

Aparna Sen & 27 others extend support to Anurag Kashyap against 'threats of violence'

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in Andhra Pradesh

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Geo-tagging of cattle begins in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Municipal Commissioner Anjani Kumar Singh also said that the step will ensure those who abandon their cattle to be penalised and also assist in keeping a tab on the number of animals. (Photo: ANI)

Middle schools in Kashmir will open from tomorrow : J&K official

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal also said that 73,000 landlines out of total 96 thousand in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are functional. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: 60 persons rescued from floods in Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira

According to an official statement, the minister said that the maximum cumulative effect of all the release upstream was experienced at Ropar barrage at 11 am on Sunday and a peak outflow of 2,40,930 cusecs of water was recorded. (Photo: ANI)

Centre approves Rs 4,432 crore additional assistance to Odisha, Karnataka, Himachal

Meeting was also attended by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar among others. (Photo: ANI)

Article 370 is India's internal matter: Rajnath Singh to US Defence Secy

The Defence Minister congratulated Mark Esper on his appointment as the US Secretary of Defence. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham