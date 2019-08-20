INX Media case: After rejection of bail plea, CBI at Chidambaram's door

New Delhi: Barely hours after the dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea at Delhi High Court, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers has arrived at the residence of P Chidambaram to arrest him. NDTV has also reported that the Enforcement Directorate has also reached his residence.

Chidambaram has also moved Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi high court. The matter, lined up for tomorrow, will be heard by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Failing to find Chidambaram at his residence, the CBI left.

Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in connection with INX Media case.

The investigating agencies asserted that during Chidambaram's tenure, Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance was granted to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore.

ED argued that the companies in which money was transferred are directly or indirectly controlled by Chidambaram's son, Karti, and they believe that the FIPB approval was granted to INX Media on his son's insistence.

The high court said the "magnitude and enormity" of material produced by the investigating agencies "dis-entitles him from any pre-arrest bail".