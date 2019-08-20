INX Media case: Delhi HC rejects P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in corruption, money laundering cases related to INX Media scam.

Justice Sunil Gaur had reserved the decision on January 25, News18 reported.

During the arguments, both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed Chidambaram's plea on the ground that his custodial interrogation was required as he evaded questions.

The investigating agencies asserted that during Chidambaram's tenure, Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance was granted to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore.

ED argued that the companies in which money was transferred are directly or indirectly controlled by Chidambaram's son, Karti, and they believe that the FIPB approval was granted to INX Media on his son's insistence.

Interim protection from arrest was granted to Chidambaram by the high court on July 25, 2018, in both the cases and it was extended from time to time.

Later, Chidambaram discussed the possibilities with senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid after the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

Sibal was asked by Supreme Court official to place Chidambaram's petition before Registrar (Judicial) who would take call for putting it before the Chief Justice of India.

Sibal met Registrar (Judicial) Surya Pratap Singh and explained him the situation.

The senior lawyer told PTI that SC Registrar (Judicial) would inform him about development on Chidambaram's plea.

Sibal, along with a team of lawyers, is currently exploring possibility of mentioning the appeal against the high court order in the Supreme Court. The discussions are going on in the Supreme Court.

The development came minutes after the high court declined interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram for approaching the Supreme Court. After the high court denied him relief, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chidambaram, sought stay on the operation of the order for three days, which the court denied.

His role is under the scanner of various investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal amounting to Rs 3,500 crore and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

In the INX Media case, an FIR was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Later, the ED lodged money laundering case in this regard.

INX Media was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when the alleged laundering took place. Mukerjea couple are accused of murdering Sheena Bora.

The couple had incriminated Chidambaram by stating that they had bribed him to get illegal permissions and grants in their favour.