News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Punjab CM comments on Sidhu’s resignation: After Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu confirmed his exit from the Punjab Cabinet, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh did not reveal on the final decision on the acceptance of Sidhu's resignation.

Read | Have no issues with him: Punjab CM on Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation

Karnataka Crisis: Congress’s Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Karnataka’s ruling government will take a floor test on Thursday.

Read | K'taka crisis: Cong-JD(S) to face trust vote on July 18, says Siddaramaiah

UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh’s controversial remark on Muslims: In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, has said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an “animalistic tendency.”

Read | Watch: UP BJP MLA stirs controversy, says ‘Muslims have 50 wives, 1050 kids’

Twitter reaction on cancellation of Chandrayaan-2: Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency.

Read | ‘Better late than never’: Twitter erupts in support after ISRO delays Chandrayaan-2

Ayodhya land dispute case: A special judge holding trial in Babri Masjid demolition case, involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and others, Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking six more months to conclude the trial in the case.

Read | Ayodhya land dispute: Special judge seeks 6 months time from SC to conclude trial

Reported power theft; abused, thrashed: Five people in Moga district’s Redawa village were booked for allegedly thrashing a 55-year old man on the suspicion that it was his complaint on which officials raided and disconnected their connection.

After the video of attack gone viral, Dharamkot police station registered an FIR on Saturday against the accused, all of whom are absconding.

Read | Punjab: Man suspected of reporting power theft chained, assaulted; five booked

Calling off of Chandrayaan 2: Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Ravi Gupta lauded the decision to call off Monday's launch of the second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, saying it was done at the right time before the occurrence of any big mishap.

Read | Chandrayaan-2 launch called off at right time: Former DRDO scientist

MP LoP's absurd remarks: Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has made shocking remarks on his fellow party leader’s daughter who has alleged threat to her life as well as to her husband from her father.

Read | BJP leader's shocking remarks on fellow lawmaker's daughter who fears for life

Trump's new comment sparks row: US President Donald Trump took aim at progressive Democratic congresswomen Sunday, telling them to “go back” where they came from in remarks that sparked yet another firestorm over his views on race and immigration.

Read | Trump tells 'progressive' Congresswomen to 'go back', sparks furore

Nepal Floods: The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by the incessant downpour in Nepal has mounted to 65, with 30 people still missing, police said on Monday.

Read | Flood toll mounts to 65: Nepal

Iran-Britain tiff over oil tanker: Britain will facilitate the release of a seized Iranian tanker if Iran can provide guarantees with the vessel would not breach European sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, Britain's top diplomat said, as European nations called for new talks to ease tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Read | Seized Iranian tanker will be released if oil isn't going to Syria: UK's Jeremy Hunt

Floods in Myanmar: Days of heavy monsoon rain and dangerously high river levels in Myanmar have forced more than 18,000 people from their homes and flooded at least one camp for people displaced by recent fighting

Read | Monsoon flooding in Myanmar forces thousands from their homes