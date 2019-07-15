Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
World America 15 Jul 2019 Trump tells 'pr ...
World, America

Trump tells 'progressive' Congresswomen to 'go back', sparks furore

AFP
Published Jul 15, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Women include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.
Trump did not identify the targets of his comments by name. (Photo: File)
 Trump did not identify the targets of his comments by name. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump took aim at progressive Democratic congresswomen Sunday, telling them to “go back” where they came from in remarks that sparked yet another firestorm over his views on race and immigration.

Trump -- whose comments were branded “racist” and “xenophobic” by Democratic presidential candidates and senior legislators -- last year reportedly referred to countries in Africa as “shithole” nations, and has spoken of an “invasion” of migrants.

 

He was also a leading proponent of the “birther” conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born on US soil and therefore could not legally be president.

On Sunday, Trump referred on Twitter to “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” in remarks that appeared to be aimed at a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women of colour, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.

These include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

They “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world,” Trump tweeted.

He accused the women of “viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”

 “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” Trump wrote.

 ‘What racism looks like’

Trump did not identify the targets of his comments by name.

But in a tweet later in the day, he said they “hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion,” indicating he may have been referring to Omar and Tlaib, who have recently been embroiled in controversies related to the Jewish state.

Tlaib, who was born in Detroit, is the first American of Palestinian descent elected to Congress, while Omar, who fled war-torn Somalia as a child and came to the United States as a refugee, is the first black Muslim woman in Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez, who was born in New York, is of Puerto Rican ancestry, and Pressley, who was born in Cincinnati, is the first African American elected to Congress from Massachusetts.

The four hit back at Trump on his favored social media site.

 “I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a USCongresswoman,” Tlaib tweeted.

 “You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

 “THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like,” Pressley wrote over a screenshot of Trump’s tweets, while Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Trump is “angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us.”

 ‘Making America white again’

They were joined in their criticism of Trump by Democratic presidential candidates as well as leaders from the party, which holds the majority in the House of Representatives.

 “Racism and xenophobia have no place in America,” tweeted former vice president Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Senator Elizabeth Warren termed Trump’s comments “a racist and xenophobic attack on Democratic congresswomen,” while Senator Kamala Harris tweeted: “Let’s call the president’s racist attack exactly what it is: un-American.”

 “That’s a racist tweet,” Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Lujan, the highest-ranking Latino member of Congress, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned her party to avoid the “menace” of liberal policies pushed by Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives, if Democrats hope to beat Trump in the 2020 election.

But on Sunday, she criticized Trump’s “attack.”

 “I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation,” she tweeted.

Trump’s remarks, she said, reaffirmed “his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again.”

Senior Republican lawmakers were notably silent on Trump’s comments, while the president later doubled down on his remarks, attacking Democrats for coming to the lawmakers’ defence.

 “So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country,” Trump tweeted.

...
Tags: donald trump, us congresswomen
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Zapata, who invented the first functional hover board, was given a USD 1.47 million grant by the French military last year for the development of an aeronautical micro-jet engine, according to Russian television network, RT. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Flying soldier' enthrals crowd at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris

Some people go as far as making accusations of bias, partisanship and even cronyism.

Juror’s friends less likely to get Oscar, Nobel

Hussain Muhammad Ershad (Photo: Facebook/Hussain Muhammad Ershad)

Former Bangladesh dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad dies at 89

Authorities said river levels are expected to return to normal from Monday. (Representational Image)

At least 50 die due to floods in Nepal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will income tax filing deadline be extended from July 31?

CBDT has issued a notice dated June 4, 2019 extending the due date for employers to file their TDS returns from June 30 to July 10.
 

Apple iPhone XR India huge slashed prices revealed; grab it right now

Priced at Rs 49,999, the iPhone XR is available in six wonderful colours — Black, White, Coral, Yellow, Blue and (Product) Red.
 

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

The 'Indori poha' is a breakfast staple made from flattened rice flakes. (Photo: Twitter @dakuwithchaku)
 

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

The scheme is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of the rural poor. (ANI)
 

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

A still from 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
 

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Juror’s friends less likely to get Oscar, Nobel

Some people go as far as making accusations of bias, partisanship and even cronyism.

Migrants in fear as United States agents ready for raids

Receiving rep-orts of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem.@NYCImmigrants and advocates are connecting with residents and distributing resources door to door. Remember: you have rights. Call 311 and say ActionNYC for help.” —Bill de Blasio, Mayor, NY City

Choir, Broadway casts entertain tourists on New York street during blackout

When a massive blackout plunged much of Manhattan into darkness on Saturday evening, a choir and the casts of Broadway musicals entertained tourists with impromptu performances in the street. (Photo: AFP)

Unborn baby dies while Venezuelan mother waits for visa to cross Chile

Chilean officials said on Saturday that the unborn baby of a Venezuelan migrant had died while the woman waited for the appropriate visa to cross the border from Peru into Chile. (Representational Image)

To moon and back: 50 years on, a giant leap into unknown

The first four days of Apollo 11's journey to the Moon had gone according to plan, but just twenty minutes before landing, the atmosphere grew tense as the crew encountered a series of problems. (Photo: NASA handout)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham