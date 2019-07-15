Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2019 Ayodhya land dispute ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya land dispute: Special judge seeks 6 months time from SC to conclude trial

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 11:42 am IST
On April 19, 2017, the top court had ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years in the case.
The special judge, in a letter written in May, has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on September 30, 2019. (Photo: File)
 The special judge, in a letter written in May, has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on September 30, 2019. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A special judge holding trial in Babri Masjid demolition case, involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and others, Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking six more months to conclude the trial in the case.

The special judge, in a letter written in May, has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on September 30, 2019. The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman, which asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by July 19 about a mechanism by which the tenure of the special judge could be extended till he delivered the verdict in the high profile case.

 

...
Tags: supreme court, ayodhya land dispute, babri masjid, ram mandir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

