Nation, Current Affairs

‘Better late than never’: Twitter erupts in support after ISRO delays Chandrayaan-2

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 15, 2019, 10:35 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 10:35 am IST
ISRO said the countdown was stopped 56 minutes before the launch as an 'abundant precaution' after a 'technical snag'.
Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency. (Photo: File)
 Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Less than hour before the scheduled blastoff of India’s second mission to the Moon on Monday, ISRO called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2.

ISRO said the countdown was stopped 56 minutes before the launch as an “abundant precaution” after a “technical snag” was observed in the launch vehicle system.

 

Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency.

 

 

Tags: chandrayaan-2, isro, twitter
Location: India, Maharashtra


