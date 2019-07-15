Cricket World Cup 2019

Science 15 Jul 2019 Chandrayaan-2 launch ...
Science

Chandrayaan-2 launch cancelled due to technical glitch

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 2:50 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 3:12 am IST
As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today.
Chandrayaan-2 onboard GSLVMkIII-M1 was called off due to a technical snag on Monday.
 Chandrayaan-2 onboard GSLVMkIII-M1 was called off due to a technical snag on Monday.

Sriharikota: India's second mission to Moon, Chandrayaan-2 onboard GSLVMkIII-M1 was called off due to a technical snag on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. "A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later," the ISRO tweeted.

The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg and comprising an orbiter, the lander and the rover was scheduled for 2.51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here. However, the countdown was held back with 56.24 minutes to go for the launch. Monday's mission was to follow the successful maiden Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-1 launched in 2008. The rocket (Chandrayaan-1) which made more than 3,400 orbits around the moon, was operational for 312 days till August 29,2009.

 

The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 onboard Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-MkIII-M1 was scheduled to take 54 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases. After a full dress rehearsal last week, the countdown for the mission commenced at 6.51 am on Sunday and scientists underwent various stages of propellant filling to power the rocket ahead of the launch.

...
Tags: chandrayaan-2, isro, technical snag


