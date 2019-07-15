Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 15 Jul 2019 Modi govt will never ...
Nation, Politics

Modi govt will never misuse NIA law: Amit Shah

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 4:35 pm IST
He sought all-party support for bill's passage, said division in House on issue will send out wrong message and boost morale of terrorists.
He said terror attacks witnessed an uspurge after the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed resulting in the same UPA government being forced to constitute NIA after the Mumbai attacks. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  He said terror attacks witnessed an uspurge after the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed resulting in the same UPA government being forced to constitute NIA after the Mumbai attacks. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Refuting opposition claims over "misuse" of the NIA law, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the Modi government will never misuse it on the basis of religion but ensure that terrorism is finished off irrespective of the religion of the accused.

In an intervention during a discussion in Lok Sabha on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah also targeted the Congress-led UPA government for repealing the anti-terror act POTA, saying it was not done because of its alleged misuse but to "save its vote bank".

 

He said terror attacks witnessed an uspurge after the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed resulting in the same UPA government being forced to constitute NIA after the Mumbai attacks.

Shah sought all-party support for the bill's passage, saying a division in the House on the issue of strengthening the agency will send out a wrong message and boost the morale of terrorists.

Parliament should speak in one voice in giving powers to the NIA to send out a message to terrorists and the world, he asserted. His response came as several opposition leaders criticised the bill and accused the government of using investigating agencies for "political vendetta".

Some MPs said the anti-terror law is misused at times to target members of a particular community. "Let me make it clear. The Modi government has no such intention. Its only goal is to finish off terrorism but we will also not look at the religion of the accused while taking action," Shah said.

...
Tags: amit shah, national investigation agency, terrorist, bill, militancy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Amit Shah said there should be a division so that the people know the stance of all parties. (Photo: File)

NIA amendment bill gets passed in Kol Sabha after division

He said material suggests the states have not notified special POCSO courts in all district. (Photo: File)

Apex Court seeks district-wise data on child rape cases

The question was in the General Knowledge paper of the main examination. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Is Governor just a puppet, asks Bihar civil service exam questionnaire

Earlier this year, Mishra had announced that he will not contest in the 2019 general elections and will devote his time to other party responsibilities instead. (Photo: PTI)

Senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

If you fail to file ITR by due date, you will be penalised, even get jailed

Keep in mind that if you fail to file your ITR by the due date, you will have to pay a fine and face certain restrictions after you file belated return.
 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Realme X review: Flagship killer’s killer!

The Realme X is a stunner!
 

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

This partial eclipse is occurring after a total eclipse of the Sun, which was visible over South America on July 2. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

According to this ICC rule, New Zealand should have won World Cup 2019

The Black Caps were so close yet so far from their maiden World Cup title, the small margins changed it all but things would have been different as per the Law 19.8. (Photo: AP))
 

‘Better late than never’: Twitter erupts in support after ISRO delays Chandrayaan-2

Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tackle violent tendency: Maya urges strict action against religious slogans assault

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday demanded the adoption of a strict policy by Central and state governments to tackle the 'violent tendency'. (Photo: File)

PM speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the state, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah, Owaisi spar over NIA amendment bill in Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the BJP chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds. (Photo: File)

SC refuses to hear BJP MP's plea seeking transfer of cases from WB police to CBI

The Calcutta High Court had barred him from entering his constituency in Bankura district after a cheating case was registered against him. (Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha takes up Bill seeking to strengthen powers of NIA

The Bill also seeks to strengthen powers of NIA in cases involving explosives and the responsibility in cases of human trafficking will be given to the investigation agency, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham