BJP leader's shocking remarks on fellow lawmaker's daughter who fears for life

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has made shocking remarks on his fellow party leader’s daughter who has alleged threat to her life as well as to her husband from her father.

He tweeted to share his personal thoughts and said such incidents would lead to a rise in female infanticides and poor sex ratio, NDTV reported.

"I believe with such news reports there will be an unprecedented rise in female infanticide and a poor gender ratio, which will clearly be seen in social surveys. There will be illegal abortions in nursing homes and private hospitals," Gopal Bhargava tweeted.

He also accused news channels (without naming them) of engaging in anti-social activities to make money and improve ratings.

"Their action will ensure that the decade-old Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign will be set back by 50 years," he tweeted calling it his personal view.

The story concerns Sakshi Misra, 23, the daughter BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh Rajesh Misra. She took her apprehensions to social media accusing her father of threatening her as she chose to marry outside her caste.

Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh Kumar, who is from a scheduled caste have appealed to the Allahabad High Court for police protection. Kumar was attacked outside the court today.

Rajesh Misra has denied the charges and clarified that he objected to the marriage as the boy was not earning well and the age difference between the couple was significant.