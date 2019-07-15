Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Watch: UP BJP MLA stirs controversy, says ‘Muslims have 50 wives, 1050 kids’

ANI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Singh, in an interview to ANI, had said this step is necessary to increase the population of Hindus in India.
In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, has said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an 'animalistic tendency'. (Photo: File)
 In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, has said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an 'animalistic tendency'. (Photo: File)

Ballia: In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, has said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an “animalistic tendency.”

“In the Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. In society, giving birth to only two to four children is normal,” the BJP leader said while speaking to reporters here on Sunday.

 

Singh has been in the news, time and again, for his controversial statements.

Last year in July, the Ballia legislator had said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact.

Singh, in an interview to ANI, had said this step is necessary to increase the population of Hindus in India.

“It is the desire of every spiritual leader (mahant) for every couple to have a minimum of five children. This way the population will be under control, and Hindutva would remain intact,” he said.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


