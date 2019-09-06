News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

No free rides for women in Delhi metro: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on AAP government in Delhi for its decision to give free metro rides to women in the national capital, asserting that it would make Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) an "unprofitable venture".

100 days of Modi 2.0 report: As the Modi government 2.0 completes 100 days in office on Saturday, the BJP leadership would be connecting with the people to make them aware of the "historic" decisions made in the short period.

Mamata slams Center over NRC, economy: As the country prepares to witness the landing of the Chandrayaan-2, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Center of hyping the lunar mission to divert the attention from the economic crisis on Friday.

SC on Unnao rape case: Considering the condition of the Unnao rape survivor, the Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities to set up a temporary court in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to record her statement.

Alka Lamba quits AAP: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba announces her exit from party on Friday with a tweet saying it was "time to say good bye".

Zimbabwe's former President no more: Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

New Governor of Kerala takes charge: Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday took oath as the new Governor of Kerala. Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Hrishikesh Roy administered the oath of office to Khan in presence of state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Fire breaks out at New Delhi railway station: A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.

Karnataka IAS officer resigns: Karnataka IAS officer S Sasikanth Senthil submitted his resignation from the service on Friday, telling 'friends' in a letter that the "fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner".

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO chief Dr K Sivan said, “It is like suddenly somebody comes and gives you a newborn baby in your hands. Will you be able to hold without proper support? The baby will move this way that way but we should hold it. It’s like that, the lander will go this way or that but at the same time it has to be brought just like a baby.”

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija Javed, who was on Thursday allowed by the Supreme Court to meet his mother, welcomed the verdict and said that her faith in the judiciary had been restored.

