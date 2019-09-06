Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 Make AIIMS temporary ...
Make AIIMS temporary court to record her statement, says SC in Unnao rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 6, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
The rape survivor was critically injured in a road accident and was flown from the King George's Medical University in Lucknow to AIIMS.
The SC also asked the trial judge to tell if more time was needed to conclude the hearing. (Photo: File)
 The SC also asked the trial judge to tell if more time was needed to conclude the hearing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Considering the condition of the Unnao rape survivor, the Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities to set up a temporary court in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to record her statement.

The rape survivor was critically injured in a road accident and was flown from the King George's Medical University in Lucknow to AIIMS.

 

The apex court's decision came after the CBI requested to make the hospital a temporary court to record her statement as her medical condition would not allow her to appear before the court.

The SC also asked the trial judge if more time was needed to conclude the hearing, news18 reported.

The accident took place on July 30 when the teen was on her way to Raebareli from Unnao. The vehicle in which she, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling collided with a truck. The aunts died.

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl.

He was a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The teen was allegedly raped by Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

...
