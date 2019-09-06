Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 'SC's verdict restor ...
'SC's verdict restored my faith in judiciary,' says Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 6, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 10:06 am IST
'This time when I go, I will not let them harass me or intimidate me as I have the backing of the Supreme Court,' Sana said.
In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija Javed, who was on Thursday allowed by the Supreme Court to meet his mother, welcomed the verdict and said that her faith in the judiciary had been restored.

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month.

 

Explaining why she moved the court, she said, “When the government of India doesn't give me my fundamental right, my civil liberties, I have no other alternative but to knock at the doors of the judiciary which I have immense faith in. My faith in the judiciary has been restored after today's verdict.”

Sana Javed was also placed under detention as well till August 22. She said that there was not a single day when she requested the authorities to meet her mother or talk to her on phone. But all requests were turned down.

"This time when I go, I will not let them harass me or intimidate me as I have the backing of the Supreme Court. They can't harass me the way they did those two weeks I was in Kashmir," she said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was arrested along with hundreds of other politicians on August 4 as a precaution to avoid any trouble over the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, Javed had written to Home Minister Amit Shah that Kashmiris had been "caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights" since the security and communications lockdown began.

...
Tags: supreme court, mehbooba mufti, sana iltija javed, article 370
Location: India, Delhi


