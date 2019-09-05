Mehbooba Mufti's daughter can travel to Srinagar, meet her mother: SC

Mufti was arrested along with hundreds of other politicians on August 4 as a measure to prevent any trouble over the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Mehbooba Mufti's daughter will be allowed to meet her in Kashmir. The court was responding to Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija Javed petition in which she stated that she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month.

The court in its order said, “The state does not intend to prevent the petitioner from coming back to Srinagar and meeting her mother… she may return to Srinagar and be free to meet her mother in private. So far as moving around in other parts of Srinagar is concerned, petitioner may feel free to do so subject to requisite permission of the district authorities.”.

Her petition was listed for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer.

The top court was hearing a bunch of petitions – some against the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir, others against the arrest of leaders, restrictions on movement and ‘suspension of civil liberty’.