Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 Karnataka IAS office ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka IAS officer resigns, says building blocks of democracy compromised

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
K'taka IAS officer said the resignation was not in any way connected to any event or a particular person.
Senthil is the Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner. (Photo: ANI)
 Senthil is the Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner. (Photo: ANI)

Mangaluru: Karnataka IAS officer S Sasikanth Senthil submitted his resignation from the service on Friday, telling 'friends' in a letter that the "fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner".

Senthil is the Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner. Though Senthil stated it was a personal decision, he said in a letter to 'friends' that it is unethical for him to continue as a civil servant in the government when the "fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner".

 

He said the resignation was not in any way connected to any event or a particular person. "The people and the public representatives of DK (Dakshina Kannada) have been extremely kind to me and I owe an apology to them for discontinuing the job vested on me midway," he said in the letter.

Senthil also said he felt the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of the nation and that he will be better off outside the IAS to continue work at making life better for all.

"It simply cannot be business as usual anymore," he said. Senthil, who belongs to Tamil Nadu, is a 2009 batch Indian Administrative Service officer. He was made deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada in 2017. He previously served as deputy commissioner in other parts of the state, including Raichur. The post of deputy commissioner is known as district collector in some other parts of the country.

Last month, another IAS officer, Kannan Gopinathan, resigned from service because of restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. Gopinathan held the post of secretary of power, urban development and agriculture departments in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration.

In January, IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had been in the limelight since becoming the first Kashmiri to top the exam in 2009, resigned to protest the "unabated" killings in Kashmir and the marginalisation of Indian Muslims. He subsequently formed a political party, the J&K Peoples Movement.

...
Tags: s sasikanth senthil, kannan gopinathan, article 370, kashmir issue, shah faesal
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Train compartment catches fire at New Delhi railway station; no casualty reported

Kamal Nath he refused to comment on the warring factor within the party post the meeting. This gave the impression that the high command had asked the internal bickering factors to sort their differences out. (Photo: File)

'Sort out your differences': Sonia Gandhi parents bickering Cong MP leaders

The top court however directed that the land cost for the project would be borne by the Centre and the Delhi government equally, in 50:50 ratio. (Photo: File)

Operational loss in Delhi metro Phase IV project to be borne by state govt, says SC

Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday took oath as the new Governor of Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Arif Mohammed Khan takes oath as Kerala Governor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
 

Dylan Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson for supporting Woody Allen

Scarlett Johansson and Woody Allen. (Photo source: AP)
 

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

JioFiber will offer broadband internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps for Rs 8,499 per month, the company said in a statement. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

Realistic concept video of Apple iPhone 11.
 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Train compartment catches fire at New Delhi railway station; no casualty reported

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Sort out your differences': Sonia Gandhi parents bickering Cong MP leaders

Kamal Nath he refused to comment on the warring factor within the party post the meeting. This gave the impression that the high command had asked the internal bickering factors to sort their differences out. (Photo: File)

Operational loss in Delhi metro Phase IV project to be borne by state govt, says SC

The top court however directed that the land cost for the project would be borne by the Centre and the Delhi government equally, in 50:50 ratio. (Photo: File)

Chandrayaan-2 manifests best of Indian talent, spirit of tenacity: Modi

'Its success will benefit crores of Indians,' Modi said in a series of tweets. (Photo: File)

SC dismisses plea seeking declaration of MPs, MLAs as public servants

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan ruled that the legislators could not be banned from practising as lawyers in courts. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham