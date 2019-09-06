Nation Politics 06 Sep 2019 Don't hype Chan ...
Don't hype Chandrayaan-2 to divert attention from economic distress: Mamata

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 6, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 4:58 pm IST
She also criticised the NRC process which was heavily touted by the ruling party during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
'I spoke to Nitish Kumar (Bihar Chief Minister), he also said that he would not allow the National Register of Citizens (NRC),' Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo: ANI)
 'I spoke to Nitish Kumar (Bihar Chief Minister), he also said that he would not allow the National Register of Citizens (NRC),' Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: As the country prepares to witness the landing of the Chandrayaan-2, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Center of hyping the lunar mission to divert the attention from the economic crisis on Friday.

''As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster,'' Banerjee said.

 

While speaking in the state Assembly, Banerjee said all the pillars of the democracy -- media, judiciary -- were being compromised as they are being operated by the central advisories.

She also criticised the NRC process which was heavily touted by the ruling party during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She claimed that names of the genuine Indians were excluded from the NRC list.

She further said there were several other CMs too who do not wish the NRC exercise to be carried out in their states.

''I spoke to Nitish Kumar (Bihar Chief Minister), he also said that he would not allow the National Register of Citizens (NRC),'' Mamata Banerjee said.

