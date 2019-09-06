Nation Politics 06 Sep 2019 Arif Mohammed Khan t ...
Arif Mohammed Khan takes oath as Kerala Governor

Published Sep 6, 2019
Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Hrishikesh Roy administered oath of office to Khan in presence of state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
 Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday took oath as the new Governor of Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday took oath as the new Governor of Kerala.

Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Hrishikesh Roy administered the oath of office to Khan in presence of state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

 

Khan had arrived in the state's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and was accorded guard of honor at the airport upon his arrival.

Former Union Minister Khan was appointed as the Governor of Kerala on September 1 and he replaces Justice (Retd) Palanisamy Sathasivam who was appointed as governor of the state in September 2014.

After his appointment, Khan had said that his role will be to ensure that democratically elected government in the state functions in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

A Union Minister during former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, Arif Mohammed Khan had resigned from his position after the then government decided to overturn the Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case by bringing legislation in the Parliament.

