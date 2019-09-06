Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 Chandrayaan-2's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2's landing will be like holding a newborn baby: ISRO chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 6, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 11:10 am IST
PM Modi will be at the ISRO headquarters around midnight to watch the landing live with over 60 high school students across the country.
'Here we are doing for the first time, so it will be fifteen minutes of terror for us," Sivan added. (Photo: FIle)
Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to make a soft-landing on the moon during early hours of Saturday.

Speaking about the final manoeuvre, which would approximately take 15 minutes, ISRO chief Dr K Sivan said, “It is like suddenly somebody comes and gives you a newborn baby in your hands. Will you be able to hold without proper support? The baby will move this way that way but we should hold it. It’s like that, the lander will go this way or that but at the same time it has to be brought just like a baby.”

 

"This is a very, very complex process, and it is new to us, even for the people who have already done it, every time, it is a complex process, Here we are doing for the first time, so it will be fifteen minutes of terror for us," Sivan added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO headquarters around midnight to watch the landing live with over 60 high school students across the country.

If the mission is successful, India would become the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to land a spacecraft on the moon.

Tags: isro, chandrayaan-2, k sivan, narendra modi
Location: India, Goa


