Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 4, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

BJP to send notice to Akash Vijayvargiya: A few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the act of MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP is likely to send him a showcause notice.

 

Read | After PM's warning, BJP to send showcause notice to Akash Vijayvargiya

Moitra’s plagiarism row: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday submitted a breach of privilege motion against Zee TV and its editor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly falsely reporting her maiden address in the Lower House of Parliament.

Read | Mahua Moitra submits breach of privilege motion against Zee TV, Speaker disallows it

PM Modi on Economic Survey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted the government’s roadmap on how to take India to a USD 5 trillion economy.

Read | Economic Survey 2019 outlines vision to achieve USD 5 trillion economy: PM

DMK's new youth president: DMK President MK Stalin’s son and Tamil film producer and actor Udhayanidhi is set to be elevated as the new secretary of the party’s youth wing on Thursday

Read | MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi to head DMK's youth wing

INX Media case: Delhi court on Thursday accepted Indrani Mukerjea's plea of becoming an approver in the INX Media corruption case which also involved P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. The next hearing of the case is on July 11.

Read | INX media case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea's plea to turn approver

Ansari acquitted in 2005 murder case: A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted MLA and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and six others accused in the 2005 murder case of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai as all the eyewitnesses and material witnesses turned hostile.

Read | Mukhtar Ansari, six others acquitted in 2005 murder case of BJP leader

AIADMK against Kiran Bedi: AIADMK workers staged a protest in Puducherry on Thursday against the recent comments made by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on the Tamil Nadu government and the people in the context of the water scarcity in Chennai.

Read | AIADMK stages protest against Kiran Bedi over remarks on TN govt

Pakistan on Hafiz Saeed: Mumbai attacks mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close aides will be arrested "very soon", police said on Thursday, a day after Pakistani authorities booked them for committing multiple offences of terrorism financing and money laundering.

Read | 'Very soon': Police on arrest of Hafiz Saeed, his aides

Kim accuses US of hostility: North Korea on Wednesday accused the United States of being "hell-bent" on hostile acts towards Pyongyang, just days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border.

Read | Following Trump-Kim meeting, N Korea accuses US of hostile acts

 

 

...
Tags: economic survey 2019, narendra modi, hafiz saeed, mk stalin


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Shankar, who started his career as a clerk to the last British barrister of the Calcutta High Court, Noel Frederick Barwell, will now take up the reins as the new Sheriff of Kolkata, a coveted post under Calcutta High Court and appointed by the Governor of Bengal. (Photo: Facebook)

Eminent author Sankar takes over as new Sheriff of Kolkata

During the Delhi Assembly Elections, Dutt, along with 50-60 supporters had beaten up complainant Sanjeev Rana at his residence in Gulabi Bagh. (Photo: ANI)

2015 assault case: AAP MLA Som Dutt gets 6-months sentence, fined Rs 2 lakh

TTV Dhinakaran also said that he is already looking at a list of new office bearers and he is going to announce some names soon. (Photo: File)

'Opposition trying to break my party,' says AMMK TTV Dhinakaran

He was responding to a question filed by Rajya Sabha member and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader from Odisha, Prasanna Acharya. (Photo: File)

Government rejects Odisha's demand for special status



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New order paves way for disclosure of corruption cases against ministers

Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch officer of the Indian Forest Service, had in August 2017 filed an RTI application with the PMO seeking details of corruption complaints against Union ministers received from June 2014 till the date of filling of the application. (Photo: File)

Economic Survey: India is committed to achieving SDGs, invest in human capital

To reap benefits of demographic dividend, Centre is committed to improving outcomes in education and skilling, and to provide employment and affordable healthcare to all. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)

Watch: Ex-CM Narayan Rane’s son, supporters throw mud on engineer, tie him to bridge

They later tied him to the bridge, ANI reported. (Photo: Screengrab)

LS begins discussion on bill for voluntary use of Aadhaar

Noting that the BJP-led government had given Aadhaar a statutory basis, he said it has been developed by the scientist of country, is low cost and is safe and secure. (Photo: File)

Those who assault doctors should be blacklisted from medical facilities: Hema Malini

'For saving the life of a patient the doctor goes through a very stressful condition,' she said in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham