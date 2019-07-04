News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

BJP to send notice to Akash Vijayvargiya: A few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the act of MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP is likely to send him a showcause notice.

Read | After PM's warning, BJP to send showcause notice to Akash Vijayvargiya

Moitra’s plagiarism row: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday submitted a breach of privilege motion against Zee TV and its editor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly falsely reporting her maiden address in the Lower House of Parliament.

Read | Mahua Moitra submits breach of privilege motion against Zee TV, Speaker disallows it

PM Modi on Economic Survey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted the government’s roadmap on how to take India to a USD 5 trillion economy.

Read | Economic Survey 2019 outlines vision to achieve USD 5 trillion economy: PM

DMK's new youth president: DMK President MK Stalin’s son and Tamil film producer and actor Udhayanidhi is set to be elevated as the new secretary of the party’s youth wing on Thursday

Read | MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi to head DMK's youth wing

INX Media case: Delhi court on Thursday accepted Indrani Mukerjea's plea of becoming an approver in the INX Media corruption case which also involved P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. The next hearing of the case is on July 11.

Read | INX media case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea's plea to turn approver

Ansari acquitted in 2005 murder case: A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted MLA and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and six others accused in the 2005 murder case of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai as all the eyewitnesses and material witnesses turned hostile.

Read | Mukhtar Ansari, six others acquitted in 2005 murder case of BJP leader

AIADMK against Kiran Bedi: AIADMK workers staged a protest in Puducherry on Thursday against the recent comments made by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on the Tamil Nadu government and the people in the context of the water scarcity in Chennai.

Read | AIADMK stages protest against Kiran Bedi over remarks on TN govt

Pakistan on Hafiz Saeed: Mumbai attacks mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close aides will be arrested "very soon", police said on Thursday, a day after Pakistani authorities booked them for committing multiple offences of terrorism financing and money laundering.

Read | 'Very soon': Police on arrest of Hafiz Saeed, his aides

Kim accuses US of hostility: North Korea on Wednesday accused the United States of being "hell-bent" on hostile acts towards Pyongyang, just days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border.

Read | Following Trump-Kim meeting, N Korea accuses US of hostile acts