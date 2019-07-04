Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 Mukhtar Ansari, six ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mukhtar Ansari, six others acquitted in 2005 murder case of BJP leader

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 10:38 am IST
The CBI court held that the investigators failed to prove the charges by not bringing enough evidence.
A Delhi court acquitted MLA and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the 2005 murder case of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai as all the eyewitnesses and material witnesses turned hostile. (Photo: File)
 A Delhi court acquitted MLA and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the 2005 murder case of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai as all the eyewitnesses and material witnesses turned hostile. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted MLA and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and six others accused in the 2005 murder case of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai as all the eyewitnesses and material witnesses turned hostile.

 The court said had the prosecution witnesses not turned hostile, the outcome of the trial would have been different and highlighted the absence of a witness protection scheme during the trial.

 

Further, the CBI court held that the investigators failed to prove the charges by not bringing enough evidence against the accused persons who were allegedly responsible for the gruesome killing of seven persons, including Rai.

 "This is a gruesome case involving the murder of seven persons. The investigation of the case was transferred from UP Police to CBI. The trial of the case was also transferred from UP to Delhi.

 Unfortunately, the case of the prosecution has suffered as all the eyewitnesses and other material witnesses turned hostile... "The case in hand is another example of the prosecution failing due to hostile witnesses. If the witnesses in this case had the benefit of the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018 during the trial, the result may have been different," Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj said while exonerating all the accused.

The trial of the 2005 murder case was transferred from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi by the Supreme Court in 2013 on a plea filed by Alka Rai, the wife of Krishnanand Rai, who was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly representing the Mohammadabad constituency from 2002 to 2007. He was killed on November 29, 2005, along with six others. Ansari, the MLA from Mau in Uttar Pradesh, has several criminal cases against him, including that of murder and abduction.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had directed a CBI inquiry into Rai's killing. Challenging the high court order, the Uttar Pradesh government had moved the Supreme Court, which refused to allow its plea saying the case deserved to be probed by the country's premier investigating agency. Besides Ansari, the court also acquitted his brother Afzal Ansari, Azaz-Ul-Haq, Sanjeev Maheshwari, Rakesh Pandey, Ramu Mallah and Mansoor Ansari.

"In the absence of prima facie evidence that the accused persons/assassins were a party to the conspiracy, their acts cannot be used against A-2 Afzal Ansari and A-6 Mukhtar Ansari. Therefore, once the evidence of PW-21 Prem Chand Rai has been rejected, exhortations, if any, cannot implicate A-2 Afzal Ansari and A-6 Mukhtar Ansari in the conspiracy to murder Krishnanand Rai.

 "The prosecution has not proved the charge framed against A-1 Azaz-Ul-Haq, A-2 Afzal Ansari, A-6 Mukhtar Ansari, A-7 Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, A-8 Rakesh Pandey, A-9 Ramu Mallah and A-13 Mansoor Ansari. They are, therefore, acquitted of the charges framed against them. Their bail bonds and surety bonds are discharged. They have already furnished bonds under section 437-A of the CrPC, which shall remain in force for six months. They be released from custody, if not required in any other case," the court said.

...
Tags: mukhtar ansari, 2005 murder case, bjp, krishnanand rai, cbi, delhi court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Adityanath instructed the district administration officers to shower flower petals from helicopters on devotees and also monitor crowded areas. (Photo: File)

‘DJ okay, but no film songs during Kanwar yatra’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ex MP Eknath Gaikwad has given surety for Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi pleads 'not guilty' in Mumbai court

Dressed in a white shirt and yellow overcoat, Amit Shah who was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah offered prayers to Lord Jagannath. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Amit Shah offers prayers

Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut said with the resignation, the Congress has become 'Gandhi family-free' under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

'Modi storm uprooted Rahul Gandhi': Shiv Sena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Mr and Mrs Jonas': Sophie and Joe share first photo from wedding and it's very cute!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at their wedding. (Image Source: Instagram)
 

Exposed! China installs spyware on visitors’ Android, downloads data from iPhones

On iOS, since the protection is a bit better, they don’t acquire the same liberties so they take a different approach.
 

Now shop at Dubai airports using Indian rupee

As per a report in the Gulf News, the Indian currency is now acceptable at all three terminals of Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum Airport. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Forget OnePlus 7! This smartphone has breakthrough technology under Rs 15,000

Tecno Phantom to launch on July 10, 2019.
 

What’s up with WhatsApp? Facebook fails while Twitter triumphs

Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp users are experiencing logging in issues. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'If Congress is united, then India is united,' says DK Shivakumar

'Gandhi family is the only strength to keep this party strong, united and rebuild this party to bring it back to power,' Shivakumar said. (Photo: ANI)

RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before Mumbai court shortly

This is the second defamation petition against Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Five arrested for raping college girl, making video

As per reports, the four men took the girl to a forested area, drugged her and raped her. (Representational Image)

'Few have the courage': Priyanka on Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down

This came a day after Rahul Gandhi tweeted his decision to step down as party president by writing a farewell note to party workers and supporters. (Photo: File)

Telengana: US-based techie on vacation dies after all-terrain vehicle overturns

Peechara, who was based in Dallas was on holiday with friends. (Photo: Twitter | @VibhaOfficial)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham