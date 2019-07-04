Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

After PM's warning, BJP to send showcause notice to Akash Vijayvargiya

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Jul 4, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 10:19 am IST
PM Modi expressed displeasure with Akash Vijayvargiya who is out on bail after being arrested for assaulting an official.
'Akash will be served a showcause notice within a couple of days,' the leader requesting anonymity said. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: A few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the act of MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP is likely to send him a showcause notice, Hindustan Times reported.

“Akash will be served a showcause notice within a couple of days,” the leader requesting anonymity told to Hindustan Times. The BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit will issue the notice since he is the Indore-3 MLA.

 

On Tuesday, PM Modi expressed displeasure with Akash Vijayvargiya who is out on bail after being arrested for assaulting an official with a cricket bat last week.

According to sources, PM Modi didn't name Akash but said that such leaders, "no matter whose son'', should be expelled, along with those who support them. He said this sort of behaviour was not acceptable.

In a widely-shared video clip, Akash, 34, was seen chasing and beating a municipal official in Indore. The official was part of a team which was removing encroachments from a colony.

 

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


