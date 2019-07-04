Economic Survey 2019 outlines vision to achieve USD 5 trillion economy: PM

Along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry’s website, PM Modi tweeted: 'The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a USD 5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted the government’s roadmap on how to take India to a USD 5 trillion economy.

The tweet came hours after the Economic Survey was presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry’s website, PM Modi tweeted: “The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a USD 5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!"

The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy.



It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security.



Do read!https://t.co/CZHNOcO7GV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2019

The government said economic growth in fiscal 2020 could rise to 7 per cent from 6.8 per cent for the year that ended on March 31, which was the slowest in five years.

The survey was released a day before Sitharaman would present the Union Budget.

It was the first Economic Survey of the NDA government after it won a second term with a landslide victory in the national election held in April and May.