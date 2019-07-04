Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 Economic Survey 2019 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Economic Survey 2019 outlines vision to achieve USD 5 trillion economy: PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 4, 2019, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 2:52 pm IST
The tweet came hours after the Economic Survey was presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry’s website, PM Modi tweeted: 'The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a USD 5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!' (Photo: File)
 Along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry’s website, PM Modi tweeted: 'The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a USD 5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted the government’s roadmap on how to take India to a USD 5 trillion economy.

The tweet came hours after the Economic Survey was presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

 

Along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry’s website, PM Modi tweeted: “The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a USD 5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!"

The government said economic growth in fiscal 2020 could rise to 7 per cent from 6.8 per cent for the year that ended on March 31, which was the slowest in five years.

Read | Economic Survey: GDP growth projected at 7 per cent for 2019-20

The survey was released a day before Sitharaman would present the Union Budget.

It was the first Economic Survey of the NDA government after it won a second term with a landslide victory in the national election held in April and May.

...
Tags: economic survey 2019, narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

conomic Survey for 2018-19, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Economic Survey: Retirement age set to rise due to higher life expectancy

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. (Photo: File)

OM Birla urges Lok Sabha MPs not to walk out during Zero Hour

In the recently held general elections for the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress party performed dismally and could only win 52 seats, with BJP forming the government once again with an absolute majority. (Photo: PTI)

Harish Rawat resigns as AICC general secretary

Total liabilities of the central government at end-March 2019 stood at Rs 84.7 lakh crore of which 90 per cent was public debt. (Photo: Twiter | @PIB_India)

Economic Survey: Centre and states on the path of fiscal consolidation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Forget 2019 iPhone 11, Apple’s next smartphone revealed

Global Times adds that over 85 per cent of the Chinese smartphone market belongs to those costing Yuan 4,000 (USD 580) and below.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

12 pilots grounded in 6 different cases of flights overshooting runways

On June 30, another SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind. (Photo: Representational)

Monsoon rain below average for fifth straight week: Report

India received 6 per cent less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week ended on July 3, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. (Photo: File)

Economic Survey: Top policymakers must ensure predictable policy actions

The survey pointed out that economic policy uncertainty peaked in India during late 2011 and early 2012; and has since been declining with intermittent increases in between. (Photo: PTI)

Economic Survey: Inflation at low levels in past five years

The survey said a decline in rural inflation is steeper than that of urban inflation since July 2018, resulting in a decline in headline inflation. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)

Postponed for cash haul, polling in Vellore now on August 5

Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham