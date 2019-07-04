Cricket World Cup 2019

Business, Economy

Economic Survey: GDP growth projected at 7 per cent for 2019-20

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 4, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
The growth projection is higher than a five-year low economic growth of 6.8 per cent for the year ended March 31.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: According to the Economy Survey tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

The economic survey has predicted 7 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions. The growth projection is higher than a 5-year low economic growth of 6.8 per cent for the year ended March 31.

 

India need to sustain a GDP growth rate of 8 per cent, to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government will face a challenge on the fiscal front following an economic slowdown impacting tax collections amid rising state expenditure on the farm sector.

(With agency input)

