MK Stalin’s son, Tamil film producer Udhayanidhi, to head party’s youth wing

The party’s general secretary K Anbazhagan is likely to make an official announcement on Thursday.
The youth wing secretary post is crucial for party’s hierarchy as it was held by Stalin for more than three decades since the early 80s. (Photo: File)
Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin’s son and Tamil film producer and actor Udhayanidhi is set to be elevated as the new secretary of the party’s youth wing on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times.

The youth wing secretary post is crucial for party's hierarchy as it was held by Stalin for more than three decades since the early 80s.

 

In 2016, Udhayanidhi who has acted in and produced several Tamil movies entered full-time politics. He is currently the Managing Director of DMK’s Murasoli Trust.

Former union minister and DMK’s principal secretary TR Baalu was one of the first leaders to raise this demand in the first week of June.

Another leader, Ma Subramanian, Chennai South district secretary and DMK’s Chennai Saidapet MLA said Udayanidhi had all the qualities to occupy the youth wing secretary post.

DMK President MK Stalin held the youth wing secretary’s post from its formal formation in 1984 to 2016.

Only after he was elected as the party’s working president when his father and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi fell ill, he resigned the young wing post at the age of 63.

