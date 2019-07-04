Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 04 Jul 2019 Aadhar bill lacks tr ...
Nation, Politics

Aadhar bill lacks transparency: TMC MP Mahua Moitra in LS

ANI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 4:39 pm IST
She said that Addhar was meant to provide services to the poor and was never meant to provide data.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the bill violates Supreme Court judgment and lacks transparency. (Photo: File)
 TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the bill violates Supreme Court judgment and lacks transparency. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Opposing the Aadhar Bill 2016 in Lok Sabha on Thursday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the bill violates Supreme Court judgment and lacks transparency.

"How can I be debating the bill and be able to give assent for something I am not clear about and which is not transparent about, sir," she said asking for more transparency in the measure during a debate on the bill.

 

"This bill strikes at the very heart of the primacy of an individual, and privacy of an individual's data. This is what the Supreme Court in their judgement also tried to talk about. There are three very problematic clauses in this amended bill," said Moitra.

She said that Addhar was meant to provide services to the poor and was never meant to provide data.

"Aadhar has become a way to give information for Pvt entities, my bank who has contracted to me, my telecom provider who has no business getting my biometric information", said the TMC MP.

"I'm giving up my biometric data, my most personal data to a private agency. If Aadhar ecosystem fails you're saying that there are viable means to recourse but I don't know what they are. They haven't been specified," said the TMC MP.

Speaking about section 5 of the bill she stated, "There is no standard of privacy and security today. There is no Data Protection Act. In the absence of data protection, how can you ask me to give up my information to a private agency? This is integral to the Bill, you can't have the cart before the horse. You give us recourse put a viable framework we will give assent there is no problem."

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra submitted a breach of privilege motion against Zee TV and its editor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly falsely reporting her maiden address in the Lower House of Parliament.

...
Tags: mahua moitra, tmc, mp, lok sabha, aadhaar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Shankar, who started his career as a clerk to the last British barrister of the Calcutta High Court, Noel Frederick Barwell, will now take up the reins as the new Sheriff of Kolkata, a coveted post under Calcutta High Court and appointed by the Governor of Bengal. (Photo: Facebook)

Eminent author Sankar takes over as new Sheriff of Kolkata

During the Delhi Assembly Elections, Dutt, along with 50-60 supporters had beaten up complainant Sanjeev Rana at his residence in Gulabi Bagh. (Photo: ANI)

2015 assault case: AAP MLA Som Dutt gets 6-months sentence, fined Rs 2 lakh

TTV Dhinakaran also said that he is already looking at a list of new office bearers and he is going to announce some names soon. (Photo: File)

'Opposition trying to break my party,' says AMMK TTV Dhinakaran

He was responding to a question filed by Rajya Sabha member and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader from Odisha, Prasanna Acharya. (Photo: File)

Government rejects Odisha's demand for special status



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Youngest MP in LS urges centre to setup steel plant in her constituency

Murmu, an engineering graduate was fielded in the recently held Lok Sabha polls by the BJD from Keonjhar against BJP's Ananta Nayak. (Photo: ANI)

‘Educated’ speaker: Om Birla after Bhagwant Mann changed subject during Zero Hour

Taking a swipe at AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann for his changing subject during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Thursday said that he is an 'educated' speaker. (Photo: ANI)

Opposition criticises govt on Aadhaar amendments

Chowdhury said it was the UPA government, which brought in the law, to which Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the NDA government gave legal status to Aadhaar. (Photo: File)

OM Birla urges Lok Sabha MPs not to walk out during Zero Hour

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Harish Rawat resigns as AICC general secretary

In the recently held general elections for the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress party performed dismally and could only win 52 seats, with BJP forming the government once again with an absolute majority. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham