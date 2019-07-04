Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

India calls Pak’s move to arrest 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed 'cosmetic'

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the international community with its 'cosmetic' steps against terror, External Affairs Ministry said.
'Let us not get fooled by cosmetic steps against terror groups by Pakistan,' MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 'Let us not get fooled by cosmetic steps against terror groups by Pakistan,' MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the international community with its "cosmetic" steps against terror groups, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The MEA's response came after Pakistan claimed that it had "booked" Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close associates for "terrorism financing" in 23 cases, amidst growing global pressure on Islamabad to act against militant groups launching deadly attacks in India.

 

"Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the international community on taking action against terror groups. Let us not get fooled by cosmetic steps against terror groups by Pakistan," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters here.

...
Tags: hafiz saeed, pakistan, mea, raveesh kumar, terror
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


