News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Ajit Doval to continue as NSA, also gets cabinet rank: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Monday reappointed to the post for five more years and given Cabinet rank in the second term of the NDA government.

Siddaramaiah on three-language imposition: In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said the Centre was imposing Hindi on the states and asked it to give them “more space”.

BJP MLA assaults NCP leader in Gujarat: BJP MLA Balram Thawani assaulted Nitu Tejwani, a NCP leader from Gujarat’s Naroda on Sunday for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Raj Babbar on Amethi and Rahul Gandhi: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar Monday said the poor electoral showing of the party in the state has left pain in the hearts of party president Rahul Gandhi and the people of Amethi. In his first interview after the election results, Babbar said Gandhi considered Amethi not just as his parliamentary constituency, but his family.

Traditional dress code mandatory in Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

India on iftar chaos in Pakistan: The government on Sunday issued a strong statement over the “gross intimidation” of guests invited to an iftar in Islamabad on Sunday.

Upendra Kushwaha cautious BJP for Nitish Kumar: Former BJP ally and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha cautioned the BJP that Nitish Kumar will "betray" it and it should be ready for "Dhokha number 2" from the JD(U) president.

Hindi language imposition row: After a huge outcry and allegations of Hindi imposition by many states, the Centre on Monday made changes to the new Draft National Education Policy, making the language optional.

Telangana BJP leader accuses Owaisi for financially supporting terrorist: BJP leader T Raja Singh on Sunday accused the AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi of "financially supporting" the terrorists while asserting that BJP will win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 and which will mark the "end for Owaisi."

