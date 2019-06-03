Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

To maintain decorum, TN mandates traditional dress code for govt employees

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 10:50 am IST
The order also stated that dress code prescribed in TN Secretariat Office Manual needs to be modified to 'suit present-day circumstances'.
The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture. (Photo: ANI)
 The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

As per the order, women will have to wear "sarees or salwar kameez or churidaar with dupatta of the sober colour" and men will have to wear "formal shirts with formal pants" reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress.

 

An order issued by the personnel and administrative reforms department signed by chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan dated May 28 stated, "...while in duty, saree/salwar kameez/churidaar with dupatta, for females staff and formal shirts with formal pants reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress, for male staff."

It added that "casual attire shall be avoided".

The order further stated that the dress code prescribed in para 541 of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Office Manual is required to be modified on the following lines to "suit the present-day circumstances and to maintain the decorum of the office".

It added that a male officer who makes an appearance before a court or tribunal or any other judicial forum should wear a "short buttoned up coat with full sleeves, with trousers".

"If the officer prefers an open coat, he should put on a tie as well and the clothes should be sober and subdued in colour and design. A woman officer should wear a sari or salwar kameez or churidar with dupatta of a sober colour."

...
Tags: tamil nadu, government, employees, traditional, dress code
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


