Video: BJP MLA assaults NCP woman leader in Gujarat, says will apologise

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 3, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
NCP’s Nitu Tejwani said, 'I ask Modi ji, how are women safe under the BJP rule?'
She has registered a complaint against the MLA. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 She has registered a complaint against the MLA. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Gujarat: BJP MLA Balram Thawani assaulted Nitu Tejwani, a NCP leader from Gujarat’s Naroda on Sunday for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

In the viral video, Thawani can be seen stepping out of his office and then kicking and thrashing the woman who is already under attack by another man whose back is turned towards the camera.

 

Tejwani said, “Even before hearing me he slapped me, when I fell down he started to kick me. His people also beat up my husband. I ask Modi ji, how are women safe under the BJP rule?”

Issuing his clarification, the BJP MLA told reporters, "My intention was not to harm them. It was unintentional. I condemn this act. I got swayed by emotions, I accept my mistake, and it was not intentional. I have been in politics for the last 22 years, such a thing has never happened before. I will say sorry to her."

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital and has filed a complaint before the police.

...
Tags: balram thawani, bjp, ncp, assault, nitu tejwani
Location: India, Gujarat


