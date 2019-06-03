Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 03 Jun 2019 Owaisi 'financi ...
Nation, Politics

Owaisi 'financially supporting' terrorists: Telangana BJP MLA

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 9:43 am IST
This comes after Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy sparked a controversy by calling Hyderabad a safe zone for terror.
BJP leader T Raja Singh on Sunday accused the AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
 BJP leader T Raja Singh on Sunday accused the AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: BJP leader T Raja Singh on Sunday accused the AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi of "financially supporting" the terrorists while asserting that BJP will win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 and which will mark the "end for Owaisi."

"Asaduddin Owaisi is supporting terrorist financially and today in his constituency more than 7000 Muslims from different nations are living. People are against Owaisi in the old city because he has not done anything for the old city. We are sure that in 2024 BJP will win the Hyderabad Parliamentary seat and it will be the end for Owaisi," Raja Singh while talking to ANI.

 

This comes after Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy sparked a controversy by saying, "wherever in the county, a terrorist attack happens, its roots are found in Hyderabad." He also called Hyderabad a terror safe zone.

Reacting to Reddy's statement, Owaisi had said, "He has spoken in a disgraceful manner even before taking charge. Talking like this in an irresponsible manner does not suit a minister. But we expect them to talk like this because wherever they (BJP) see Muslims, they see terrorists."

Supporting the statement made by MoS Home, Raja Singh said, "I support the statement of BJP MP Kishan Reddy because last time when a bomb blast occurred in Hyderabad, people who accused in that bomb blast were also from his consistency. If we take Gujarat Haren Pandya case, the accused were from his consistency and 12 ISIS terrorist have also been caught from his constituency."

Raja Singh further asserted that Muslims were not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they were afraid of Owaisi. He also demanded NRC be implemented in Hyderabad to remove all the Muslims who do not belong to Hyderabad.

"Today the real Muslims are with Modi for development of the nation. Owaisi should stop taking Modi's name and he should stop projecting that Modi government as anti-Muslim," Singh said.

"He can't do anything to Muslims and he is representing himself as the saviour of Muslims," he added.

...
Tags: bjp, t raja singh, asaduddin owaisi, hyderabad, terror zone
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Kushwaha was talking to reporters after a meeting of his party to discuss the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

‘Nitish Kumar will betray you,’ Kushwaha warns BJP

The charge of ministries held by Barman was allocated to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma. (Photo: ANI)

Party made us leader, shouldn't forget it: Biplab Deb on Sudip Roy's removal

The building on which Mamata painted her party's symbol was allegedly captured by supporters of the newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh who had won from Barrackpore after defeating Dinesh Trivedi. (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal: Post polls, politics of 'capturing offices' begins between TMC, BJP

A 23-year-old man has been brutally murdered in a suspected revenge killing in Malkajgiri area near Hyderabad, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

23-year-old man killed by friends in cold blood near Hyderabad, revenge suspected



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP mixing religion with politics: Mamata on 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

DMK chief greets Sonia Gandhi, heaps praise on Congress

M. K. Stalin

Nitish Kumar ignores BJP, takes 8 JD(U) ministers in team

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Jagan to resolve issues between Andhra and Telangana

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: File)

Congress running a ‘hawala udyog’, transfer racket flourishing in MP: BJP leader

‘He does not want to help people,’ was also said by BJP leader Vishwas Sarang when asked about the ‘Right to Water’ Bill that is being drafted by the MP government. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham