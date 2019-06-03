Cricket World Cup 2019

BJP attacks Arvind Kejriwal over new transport proposal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : AISHWARYA SHUKLA
Published Jun 3, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that he is not against the scheme but questions its implementation.
 President of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Manoj Tiwari (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief of Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari has hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the latter’s proposal of making bus and metro travel free for female passengers calling the scheme as an election gimmick.

“He promised to deploy Marshals for safety of women & panic buttons in buses; it seems he is now panicking,” Tiwari said.

 

Tiwari further said that he was not against the scheme but questioned its implementation.

Tiwari asked, “They are in power for more than four years now. Something which couldn’t take off in 52 months, how can it be completed in six months?”

Earlier, Kejriwal announced free ride for women in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains. He also urged those women who could afford to pay to not enjoy the subsidy.

Tags: manoj tiwari, arvind kejriwal


