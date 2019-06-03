'Imposition of Hindi a brutal assault on our states,' says Siddaramaiah

Several political parties and academicians in non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal have already voiced their views on this educational policy. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid the government’s attempts to douse the controversy, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday joined the voices against the Centre’s draft national education policy. The policy recommends making the teaching of Hindi compulsory up to Class 8.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said the Centre was imposing Hindi on the states and asked it to give them “more space”.

“Ours is a land that exhibits Unity in Diversity. Peaceful coexistence is the need to establish harmony &any force shall work against the laws of society. For us Kannada is an identity, and learning any other language should be by Choice and not by imposition. #StopHindiImposition (sic),” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He also wrote: “New National Education Policy draft imposes Hindi in non Hindi states and this goes against our sentiments. If recognition of regional identity is inconsistent according to few then imposition of Hindi is nothing but a brutal assault on our States. #StopHindiImposition (sic).”

“Instead of imposing Hindi, the government should focus on recognising regional identities & give more space to the states to express and manifest their ideas through their own culture & language. We are all Kannadigas in India. #StopHindiImposition.”

On May 31, the draft national policy on education was made public and said the three-language formula should be introduced at an earlier stage in schools.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK, the Left and actor Kamal Haasan’s new Makkal Needhi Maiam have slammed the report. Supporting the non-Hindi states, the MNS also lashed out and said it is not their mother tongue.

To control the damage, the ministers of Modi government including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that it was only a draft report and no decision has been taken on implementing it.