Olympic Association building belongs to us: Andhra Olympic body

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 4:44 pm IST
At the time of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the government buildings in Hyderabad were allocated equally between Telangana and AP.
Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association secretary K P Rao (Photo: ANI)
 Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association secretary K P Rao (Photo: ANI)

Vijayawada: Nobody can take the building of Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association (APOA) without getting approval from us, said APOA secretary KP Rao here on Monday.

"As far as my knowledge goes, all the assets and liabilities of the building are ours. Nobody can take it without our acceptance," said Rao.

 

On Sunday, Governor ESL Narasimhan issued orders to re-allocate buildings, given to Andhra Pradesh government for its offices in Hyderabad, back to Telangana government.

At the time of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the government buildings in Hyderabad were allocated equally between Telangana and AP state governments.

Since the entire Andhra Pradesh government is functioning from its capital Amaravati, the official buildings allocated to it were lying vacant.

Stating that the building will be handed over to the Telangana Olympic Association only after 10 years, Rao said: "We are going to give the building to them after 10 years. There are rules and regulations to be followed."

He also said that APOA has not spent a single penny from the funds of the body in the last four years.

"We have funds in the name of Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association, which we have not used for the last four years because of disputes. We will utilise the money for the development of sports in the state after the disputes are resolved," he said.

