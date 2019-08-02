News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Ayodhya land dispute: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered day-to-day hearing from August 6 of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute after noting that the mediation proceedings to resolve the dispute have failed.

Read | Mediation in Ayodhya has failed, day-to-day hearing to begin from Aug 6: SC

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India has asked Pakistan to provide ‘unimpeded’ access to jailed Kulbhushan Jadhav in ‘an environment free from fear of intimidation’, news agency PTI posted quoting sources.

Read | India to Pak: Give access to Jadhav in environment free from fear

Chidambaram on UAPA bill: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that proposed amendment in the anti-terror legislation UAPA would be unconstitutional and warned that the power can be misused.

Read | Can't compare Hafiz Saeed, Gautam Navlakha: Chidambaram warns of UAPA bill misuse

Jagan vs Naidu: The Andhra Pradesh government has closed the Anna canteens due to non-renewal of its contract with the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Read | Jagan govt shuts down TDP's Anna canteens; likely to rename to Rajanna

India on Trump's offer on Kashmir again: Minster of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday said that any discussion on Kashmir would only be with Pakistan and bilaterally.

Read | Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

Donald Trump on Osama bin Laden's son: Al-Qaeda's Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US, President Donald Trump said Thursday as he refrained from making any comment on news reports about the death of the son of Osama bin Laden.

Read | 'Osama bin Laden's son Hamza was very threatening to US,' says Trump

Trump rakes up Kashmir issue again: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that it is up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute and he was ready to assist in mediation if the two countries wanted his help in resolving the issue.

Read | US offers to mediate on Kashmir again; Prez calls Khan, Modi 'fantastic people'

Jammu and Kashmir situation: Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon said the neighbour was trying to disrupt peace in the Valley and it would not be tolerated.

Read | Confirmed inputs about Pak planning attack on Amarnath Yatra: Army

Unnao rape case: A CBI team investigating charges in the Unnao case against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has asked for details of the politician’s visitors in jail.

Read | CBI asks details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s jail visitors: report

BJP controlled by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao: Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar Goud on Friday claimed that state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was largely controlled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Read | ‘KCR controls BJP in Telangana,’ says state Congress chief

UAPA bill passed in parliament: The Parliament on Friday approved an amendment to the anti-terror law to give powers to the central government to designate an individual as terrorist and seize his properties.

Read | UAPA gets nod from Rajya Sabha bill, to sharpen anti-terror laws

Donald Trump ridiculed claims of supporting terror group: US President Donald Trump has slammed as "ridiculous" Democratic Party leader Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu to ever run for the US presidency, for alleging that he is "supporting" the terror group Al Qaeda.

Read | ‘Ridiculous’: Trump slams Tulsi Gabbard for claims of ‘supporting Al Qaeda’

SC on Unnao rape survivor's accident case: Acting on the request of the family, the Supreme Court on Friday said the Unnao rape survivor would not be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment and deferred hearing for Monday.

"The victim is completely unconscious, let her remain in the Lucknow hospital," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Read | Unnao rape survivor critical, SC okays kin request to keep her in Lucknow

US to withdraw troops from Afghanistan: The United States is preparing to withdraw thousands of its troops from Afghanistan as part of an agreement with the Taliban to end the 18-year-long war, US officials have said.

Read | US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan

AAP reacts to Alka Lamba's warning: Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party legislator Alka Lamba has said she has made up her mind to quit the party and is considering contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly elections as an independent candidate. The AAP, however, called it just a "publicity stunt".

Read | Publicity stunt: AAP after Alka Lamba warns to contest 2020 polls independently