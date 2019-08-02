Nation Politics 02 Aug 2019 UAPA gets nod from R ...
Nation, Politics

UAPA gets nod from Rajya Sabha bill, to sharpen anti-terror laws

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
The House passed the amendment to the law with 147 votes in favour and 42 against it.
Replying to a debate on the amendment, Home Minister Amit Shah said a four-level scrutiny has been provided in the amendment and no human rights will be violated. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Replying to a debate on the amendment, Home Minister Amit Shah said a four-level scrutiny has been provided in the amendment and no human rights will be violated. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: The Parliament on Friday approved an amendment to the anti-terror law to give powers to the central government to designate an individual as terrorist and seize his properties.

While Lok Sabha had passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 that seeks to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on July 24, Rajya Sabha approved it by voice vote on Friday after rejecting an opposition-sponsored motion to send it to select committee.

 

Rajya Sabha rejected the opposition-sponsored motion to send the amendment to select committee with 104 votes against it as compared to 85 in favour. The House passed the amendment to the law with 147 votes in favour and 42 against it.

Replying to a debate on the amendment, Home Minister Amit Shah said a four-level scrutiny has been provided in the amendment and no human rights will be violated. He said declaring individuals as terrorists are required as they float different organisations once an institution is banned.

Individuals can be declared terrorists if they commit or participate in acts of terrorism, prepare or promote terror, he said. The amendment will expedite prosecution in terror cases, he said. Terrorism has no religion, terrorists are against humanity, he said seeking support of all parties to support stringent laws against terrorism.

Responding to opposition concerns of the law being misused, he said no one's human rights will be violated as a four-stage scrutiny with provision for appeal has been prescribed when individuals are declared terrorists.

Elaborating on the track record of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said out of 278 terror cases registered by the agency, charge sheet has been filed in 204 cases. Of the 54 cases where judgements have come, conviction has been there in 48. Track record of NIA in conviction in terror cases is outstanding, he said.

...
Tags: rajya sabha, parliament, home minister, amit shah, uapa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

He contended that initially, he found strands of hair in the food served to him, and upon taking it up with the outlet, was provided with an alternative meal. (Photo: AFP)

Sarvana Bhavan to pay compensation of Rs 1.10L to SC lawyer for 'mental agony'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked opposition parties to introspect why they have lost the people's trust instead of finding fault with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). (Photo: ANI)

‘First introspect, don't blame EVMs for poll loss’: Fadnavis to Oppn

The CPCB said till now, over 400 grossly polluting Industries (GPIs) have been inspected, but 'very few' reports were submitted to the state boards. (Photo: File)

Pollution control board directs 4 state to take action against ganga polluters

A cow vigilante was allegedly shot dead by cattle smugglers here on July 30 while he was chasing their vehicle on a bike after being tipped off about cows being smuggled using the said vehicle. (Representational Image)

No criminal will be spared: Haryana CM after ‘Gau rakshak’ shot dead by cow smugglers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Austrian town of 800 receives 1 million tourists annually

Nestled amidst the Austrian Alps. (Photo: INstagram @hallstatt_gram)
 

Watch: Crocodiles hunt in flooded Vadodara

About 5,000 people were evacuated from their homes as water from the overflowing crocodile-infested Vishwamitri River spread through the city of 1.2 million people. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to play Ram-Sita in Ramayana?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Exciting 2020 iPhone leaks preview game-changing upgrades

Apple will add a cutting-edge 3D camera in the 2020 iPhone.
 

Here's the success story of Murtaza Rangwala

Murtaza Rangwala and Sonu Sood.
 

Journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award

He is among five individuals who were declared winners of the award. (Photo; File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mob lynching, honour killing be treated as terror activities: DMK MP

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Ravikumar cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and said there has been a rise in the number of cases of mob lynching and honour killing. (Photo: Representational)

'In BSP, tickets are given for money,' says party MLA from Rajasthan

However, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was also on the panel, said he would seek an answer directly from BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: File)

Publicity stunt: AAP after Alka Lamba warns to contest 2020 polls independently

Lamba, the AAP's Chandni Chowk legislator, said she had been disrespected by the party on several occasion. (Photo: File)

HC issues notice to Pragya Thakur on petition challenging her election

Thakur won from Bhopal by defeating Singh by over 3 lakh votes. (Photo: File)

Narendra Modi’s trips ensured FDI: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham