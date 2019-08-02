Nation Politics 02 Aug 2019 Publicity stunt: AAP ...
Nation, Politics

Publicity stunt: AAP after Alka Lamba warns to contest 2020 polls independently

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 9:33 am IST
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj called Alka Lamba a 'chronic attention seeker'.
Lamba, the AAP's Chandni Chowk legislator, said she had been disrespected by the party on several occasion. (Photo: File)
 Lamba, the AAP's Chandni Chowk legislator, said she had been disrespected by the party on several occasion. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party legislator Alka Lamba has said she has made up her mind to quit the party and is considering contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly elections as an independent candidate. The AAP, however, called it just a "publicity stunt".

Lamba, the AAP's Chandni Chowk legislator, said she had been disrespected by the party on several occasion.

 

"I am not called to meetings. I am insulted repeatedly. I spent 20 years in the Congress and even there I struggled with family politics but in the AAP I do not get the basic respect," she claimed.

"I have made up my mind to quit the party and will make an official announcement on August 4 if I would contest independently or not," she told PTI.

"The day I spend the money allocated to me for the development work of my assembly, the next day I will quit the party," she said.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, however, called her a "chronic attention seeker".

"Alka Lamba is a serial attention seeker. She has declared many times in the past about quitting the party but she is scared of losing her MLA seat. If she had to resign, she should send a resignation letter to party leadership, which she has not some. Declaring to media is just theatrics," the AAP's Greater Kailash legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year.

Lamba has been at odds with the party for some time now.

After the party's defeat in Lok Sabha polls, she had sought accountability from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of the party lawmakers.

Lamba also refused to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls and even refrained from participating in Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

In April, Lamba engaged in a bitter Twitter spat with Bharadwaj, who in taunt, had her to resign from the party.

She had first hit a rough patch with the AAP over its decision to pass a resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. Lamba had raised objections to the party's resolution.

In December, she said in a tweet that AAP had asked her to support the resolution, which she refused. Lamba then added that she was ready to face any punishment because of her actions.

She had won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat in the 2013 Delhi elections. Before joining Kejriwal, she was part of the Congress women's wing.

...
Tags: aap, alka lamba, saurabh bhardwaj, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: Twitter)

Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

However, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was also on the panel, said he would seek an answer directly from BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: File)

'In BSP, tickets are given for money,' says party MLA from Rajasthan

Sources said the US envoy was called to South Block and a protest was lodged with him over the US decision to help Pakistan militarily. (representational Image)

India cites 'grave concern' to US over USD 125 million military help to Pak

V G Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Business failures shouldn't be tabooed: Sitharaman on V G Siddhartha's death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Conjuring' director James Wan's next to be horror film

James Wan. (Photo: AP)
 

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

Kuo went on to explain that all three 2020 iPhones will run on 5G with mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. (iPhone concept: Kevin Gnocchi)
 

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

With this fresh leak, you get a sensational double smartphone leak; something which is practically unheard of.
 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

HC issues notice to Pragya Thakur on petition challenging her election

Thakur won from Bhopal by defeating Singh by over 3 lakh votes. (Photo: File)

Narendra Modi’s trips ensured FDI: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu acknowledged receipt of returned Neet bills: Centre

Madras high court

Triple talaq: M K Stalin hits out at AIADMK

Mr. Stalin asserted that DMK will continue to voice and protect the interests of the minorities, as it has always done from the days of Quaid-E-Milleth.

Triple talaq law will ensure gender justice, equality: Pon Radhakrishnan

Pon Radhakrishnan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham