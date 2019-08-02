Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

New Delhi: Minster of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday said that any discussion on Kashmir would only be with Pakistan and bilaterally.

Foreign Minister tweeted: “Have conveyed to American counterpart @SecPompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.”

This statement came hours after US President Donald Trump raised the Kashmir issue again and said he would “intervene if India and Pakistan wants to”.