Nation, Current Affairs

Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 2, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 10:10 am IST
This statement came hours after Trump raised the Kashmir issue again and offered help to mediate on the issue.
(Photo: Twitter)
 (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Minster of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday said that any discussion on Kashmir would only be with Pakistan and bilaterally.

Foreign Minister tweeted: “Have conveyed to American counterpart @SecPompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.”

 

Read | US offers to mediate on Kashmir again; Prez calls Khan, Modi 'fantastic people'

This statement came hours after US President Donald Trump raised the Kashmir issue again and said he would “intervene if India and Pakistan wants to”.

Tags: kashmir issue, donald trump, narendra modi, imran khan
Location: India, Delhi


