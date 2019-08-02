World America 02 Aug 2019 'Modi, Khan fan ...
'Modi, Khan fantastic people, can help if India wants': Trump's offer on Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 2, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Trump was referring to his meeting Pak PM where he offered to help resolve Kashmir issue through mediation.
Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit. (Photo: File)
 Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit. (Photo: File)

Washington:  US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that it is up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute and he was ready to assist in mediation if the two countries wanted his help in resolving the issue.

Trump said: “It is really up to PM Modi and I met with Prime Minister Khan. I got along great. I think they’re a fantastic people (Khan and Modi). I mean I would imagine they can get along very well. If they wanted somebody to intervene(on Kashmir issue) or to help them... and I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I spoke, frankly, to India about it.”

 

Last week, in a joint press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump claimed that PM Modi had sought for mediation on the Kashmir issue. Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit.

India, however, denied the claims and said the Kashmir issue was never discussed between Modi and Trump.

...
