India to Pak: Give access to Jadhav in environment free from fear

New Delhi: India has asked Pakistan to provide ‘unimpeded’ access to jailed Kulbhushan Jadhav in ‘an environment free from fear of intimidation’, news agency PTI posted quoting sources.

Pakistan on Friday offered India consular access to Jadhav, two weeks after the International Court of Justice ruled that the country should review its death sentence to the Indian national and that he had right to consular access.

India had said Friday that it would evaluate the proposal.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said it would offer consular access according to Pakistani laws, for which the modalities were being worked out.