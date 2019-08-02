Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Jagan govt shuts dow ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan govt shuts down TDP's Anna canteens; likely to rename to Rajanna

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 2, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
The Anna canteens provide meals at Rs 5 for the poor and middle class people.
After coming to power, the YSRCP government decided in principle to change the name to Rajanna canteens after the late Rajasekhara Reddy. (Photo: FIle)
 After coming to power, the YSRCP government decided in principle to change the name to Rajanna canteens after the late Rajasekhara Reddy. (Photo: FIle)

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government has closed the Anna canteens due to non-renewal of its contract with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, reported News18.

The Anna canteens provide meals at Rs 5 for the poor and middle class people.

 

Last year, N Chandrababu Naidu’s government had launched around 300 Anna canteens after the name of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR).

After coming to power, the YSRCP government decided in principle to change the name to Rajanna canteens after the late Rajasekhara Reddy.

However, the move currently stands on hold as the agreement with existing food supplying agency expired on July 31, 2019.

The YSRCP government has either done away with or renamed many schemes implemented during the TDP rule. All the schemes announced by the new government during the last two months have been named after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, anna canteen, tdp, ysr congress, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

'Who will the Centre name a terrorist? You cannot compare Hafiz Saeed and Gautam Navlakha,' Chidambaram said. (Photo: File)

Can't compare Hafiz Saeed, Gautam Navlakha: Chidambaram warns of UAPA bill misuse

He also criticised opposition parties for not presenting a united front in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad-based Muslim organisation to approach SC over Triple Talaq bill

When she refused to pull money for the dowry, Ikram pronounced 'Talaq-Talaq-Talaq' and walked away. (Photo: Representational)

First case under new Triple Talaq Law registered in Mathura

Terming the NMC, a transparent and honest Bill, Harsh Vardhan said, 'This Bill will be beneficial to the medical fraternity, country, patients and all aspiring doctors. This is the most transparent and honest Bill. This Bill will also protect the sanctity of medical education.'

Union health minister meets doctors, appeals to end strike on NMC bill



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to play Ram-Sita in Ramayana?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Exciting 2020 iPhone leaks preview game-changing upgrades

Apple will add a cutting-edge 3D camera in the 2020 iPhone.
 

Featured: Here's the success story of Murtaza Rangwala

Murtaza Rangwala and Sonu Sood.
 

Journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award

He is among five individuals who were declared winners of the award. (Photo; File)
 

'The Conjuring' director James Wan's next to be horror film

James Wan. (Photo: AP)
 

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

Kuo went on to explain that all three 2020 iPhones will run on 5G with mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. (iPhone concept: Kevin Gnocchi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC adjourns hearing on Mallya's plea against confiscation of properties till Aug 13

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till August 13 the hearing on a petition filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape survivor critical, SC okays kin request to keep her in Lucknow

SC also ordered the immediate transfer of survivor's to Tihar Jail, who is jailed in UP's Rae Bareli. (Photo: File)

14 rebel K'taka Cong-JD(S) MLAs move SC against Speaker's decision

The Speaker said that the 17 lawmakers, who brought down the HD Kumaraswamy government, have been barred from contesting the by-election during the current term. (Photo: PTI)

Manmohan Singh likely to be nominated to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

The party, sources said, is actively considering nominating Singh for the lone seat and if elected, he will have a Rajya Sabha term up to April 3, 2024. (Photo: File)

'Intense heavy rainfall' likely in Mumbai on Saturday, Sunday

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, 'With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls.' (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham