News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy seeks revenue report: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy asked the officials to prepare reports on financial conditions of the state to place before the 15th finance commission "stressing the need for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.""The officials should explain the present financial situation and why the state needs special category status to overcome the financial crisis," Reddy said at the review meeting for higher officials of finance and revenue departments on Saturday.

JD(U) to never be part of NDA led Cabinet: Calling it a "final decision", Janata Dal (United), a crucial ally of BJP in Bihar, on Sunday decided that the party will never be a part of the NDA-led Union Cabinet. JD(U) secretary general and chief spokesperson K C Tyagi told ANI that the proposal of one Cabinet berth given by the NDA was unacceptable by the party, hence, they took this decision.

Indian envoy for Iftar party turned away by Pakistani agencies:

Guests were aggressively turned away by Pakistani security officials from an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday and even calls were made to stop many of them from attending it, sources said. Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria told ANI on Sunday that "such intimidatory tactics" are "counter-productive" for bilateral relations.

IAS officer praises Nathuran Godse, Opposition demands action: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate action against an IAS officer who praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. Citing a media report, Surjewala tweeted, "First BJP Parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur, then lawmaker Usha Thakur and now Maharashtra IAS officer Nidhi Chowdhary has praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should immediately initiate action against her."

CM Kumaraswamy to visit villages to know ground realities: After the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will restart 'Grama Vastavya' programme from next month to get closer to the common man and re-build a solid base support for the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)). During 'Grama Vastavya' programme, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will visit several villages and will stay there for some time in a bid to understand the problems of the locals.

Bihar cabinet expanded, added 8 new ministers: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his Council of Ministers on Sunday, with the inclusion of eight new Ministers from the Janata Dal(United). Ashok Chaudhary, Shyam Rajak, Laxmeshwar Prasad, Bhima Bharati, Ram Sevak Singh, Sanjay Jha, Neeraj Kumar and Narendra Narayan Yadav were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lalji Tandon at Rajbhavan in Patna.

Rajnath's first visit to Siachen as Defence Minister: As Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh's first visit outside the national capital would be to the Siachen Glacier-- the world's highest battlefield - to review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan. During the visit, the Defence Minister would be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry, government sources told ANI.

CM Reddy attends Iftar hosted by Governor: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao attended the Iftar party hosted by the State Governor E S L Narasimhan here on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan. The duo can be seen praying together, offering sweets to each other, and exchanging pleasantries.

Driverless train goes the wrong way, injured 14: Fourteen passengers were injured after a driverless five-car train in suburban Tokyo went in the wrong direction and crashed into a buffer stop, Japanese police said on Sunday. Local media reported that some injuries – the first resulting from an accident involving an automated train in 30 years – appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening.

