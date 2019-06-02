Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 02 Jun 2019 Reddy seeks revenue ...
Nation, Politics

Reddy seeks revenue report to pitch special status need for Andhra Pradesh

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Special status for Andhra Pradesh is a long-standing demand of the state which is yet to be fulfilled by the Centre.
Reddy advised the officials to come out with innovative ideas to improve the financial condition without burdening the common man. (Photo: ANI)
 Reddy advised the officials to come out with innovative ideas to improve the financial condition without burdening the common man. (Photo: ANI)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy asked the officials to prepare reports on financial conditions of the state to place before the 15th finance commission "stressing the need for special category status to Andhra Pradesh."

"The officials should explain the present financial situation and why the state needs special category status to overcome the financial crisis," Reddy said at the review meeting for higher officials of finance and revenue departments on Saturday.

 

Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, special Chief Secretaries D Sambasiva Rao, PV Ramesh, SS Rawat, Secretary finance M Ravichand, CMO secretary Arokya Raj and additional Secretary K Dhananjaya Reddy were also present at the meeting.

Special status for Andhra Pradesh is a long-standing demand of the state which is yet to be fulfilled by the Centre.

Reddy advised the officials to come out with innovative ideas to improve the financial condition without burdening the common man.

He suggested Green tax, industrial waste tax, value addition schemes for the red sanders and giving loans with low interest rates to the people.

The Chief Minister expressed surprise over the diversion of funds yielded through loans by various corporations with a counter-guarantee from state govt.

Coming to liquor policy, the Chief Minister made it clear the need to curb the belt shops to protect the interests of the poor.

"Happiness should prevail in every family by removing the menace of belt shops, if necessary the government should consider running liquor shops on its own," Reddy said.

He said stringent action should be taken on those running belt shops and cancel the licence of the concerned dealer and added that awareness and rehabilitation programmes should be conducted to distance poor people from liquor.

Reddy will conduct review meeting of education and water resources departments on June 3. Agriculture and allied sectors and Housing will be reviewed on June 4. Review on AP CRDA will be held on June 6.

The new chief minister will step into the secretariat on June 8.

...
Tags: jaganmohan reddy, special status, andhra pradesh, revenue report
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has won nine seats out of 11 in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI)

Ministers would be available for party workers: Chhatisgarh Congress

It should be noted that the village stay concept was first practiced by Kumaraswamy during his term as the Chief Minister during 2006-2007 with BJP's BS Yeddyurappa as his Deputy Chief Minister. (Photo: File)

Karnataka CM to resume 'Grama Vastavya' programme to stay tuned to ground realities

8 new MPs were inducted in the Bihar cabinet from Nitish Kumar's JD(U). (Photo: ANI)

8 new ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet, NDA-JD(U) coalition intact

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka CM to resume 'Grama Vastavya' programme to stay tuned to ground realities

It should be noted that the village stay concept was first practiced by Kumaraswamy during his term as the Chief Minister during 2006-2007 with BJP's BS Yeddyurappa as his Deputy Chief Minister. (Photo: File)

8 new ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet, NDA-JD(U) coalition intact

8 new MPs were inducted in the Bihar cabinet from Nitish Kumar's JD(U). (Photo: ANI)

Ministers would be available for party workers: Chhatisgarh Congress

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has won nine seats out of 11 in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI)

It will harm Cong: BJP on Rahul's 'aggressive approach' instruction to MPs

'For Rahul Gandhi, fighting against BJP is to stop parliament to function,' Shahnawaz Hussain said. (Photo: File)

'Will never be a part of NDA-led Union Cabinet', says JD(U)’s K C Tyagi

‘The proposal that was given was unacceptable to the JD(U), therefore we have decided that in future also JD(U) will never be a part of the NDA led Union Cabinet, this is our final decision,’ JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham