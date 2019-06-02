Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 02 Jun 2019 14 injured as driver ...
World, Asia

14 injured as driverless train goes wrong way in Japan

AFP
Published Jun 2, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
Mikami added that the operator has shut down the line and it was uncertain when services would be resumed.
The station is a terminal of the self-driving Kanazawa Seaside Line in the port city of Yokohama. (Representational Image)
 The station is a terminal of the self-driving Kanazawa Seaside Line in the port city of Yokohama. (Representational Image)

Tokyo: Fourteen passengers were injured after a driverless five-car train in suburban Tokyo went in the wrong direction and crashed into a buffer stop, Japanese police said on Sunday.

Local media reported that some injuries – the first resulting from an accident involving an automated train in 30 years – appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening.

 

The train hit the buffer stop at Shin-Sugita station after travelling the wrong way for about 20 metres (65 feet), Akihiko Mikami, president of the train operator, said in a midnight press conference.

The station is a terminal of the self-driving Kanazawa Seaside Line in the port city of Yokohama.

Mikami added that the operator has shut down the line and it was uncertain when services would be resumed.

Compared to self-driving cars that have recently taken the road in several countries on a test basis, automated trains have a relatively long history in Japan.

Among accidents that have made headlines are a collision involving an autonomous Uber vehicle that killed a pedestrian and a fatal crash that involved electric car maker Tesla's "Autopilot" feature, both of which occurred last year in the United States.

...
Tags: train, diverless, crashed, japan, passengers, injured
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Applicants need to submit social media names, five years' worth of email addresses and phone numbers. (Photo: Representational)

US strict visa rule kicks in, applicants need to submit social media info

Washington and Beijing resumed their bruising trade battle last month when the latest round of talks ended without a deal, with American negotiators accusing their Chinese counterparts of reneging on previous commitments. (Photo: File)

China says trade war 'has not made America great again'

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump to announce his re-election bid on June 18

“We used to see these kinds of kids before, one at a time, two at a time. Tossing them in a group like that is just hard to digest for me.”

Broken bee? Experts point to tougher words



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China says trade war 'has not made America great again'

Washington and Beijing resumed their bruising trade battle last month when the latest round of talks ended without a deal, with American negotiators accusing their Chinese counterparts of reneging on previous commitments. (Photo: File)

China increases tariffs on US goods amid mounting tensions

The countries have exchanged tariffs on USD 360 billion in two-way trade so far. (Photo:AP)

North Korea executed 5 officials after failed Donald Trump summit

Kim Hyok Chol

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines, no casualties reported

Tsunamis are frequent in the region owing to the unstable geological area. (Photo: PTI/ File)

Firms in US, China scramble as new tariffs hurt business

The 10-month-old trade war between the world’s two largest economies escalated early this month. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham