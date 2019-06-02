Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2019 Indian envoy's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian envoy's guests invited for Iftar party turned away by Pak agencies

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria said that 'such intimidatory tactics' are 'counter-productive' for bilateral relations.
Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria. (Photo: ANI)
 Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Guests were aggressively turned away by Pakistani security officials from an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday and even calls were made to stop many of them from attending it, sources said.

Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria told ANI on Sunday that "such intimidatory tactics" are "counter-productive" for bilateral relations.

 

"We apologise to all our guests who were aggressively turned away from our Iftar party last evening. Such intimidatory tactics are deeply disappointing. They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour, but are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations," he said.

Media reports claimed that additional scrutiny was thrust upon the guests attending the party by Pakistani security officials, who also forced many to return from the event.

"Pakistani agencies virtually laid a siege on Hotel Serena on Saturday, harassed, intimidated and turned back hundreds of guests," sources told ANI on Sunday.

"Before that, they called invitees from masked numbers and threatened them with consequences if they attended the Iftar. They sunk to a new low of harassment, mostly of their own people," they added.

...
Tags: indian high commission, pakistan, iftar, ajay bisaria
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future,' President Kovind tweeted. (Photo: File)

President Kovind greets people of Telangana on formation day

Jogdande added that the administration had contacted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and help from the forces too was being provided. (Photo: ANI)

Rescue operations in full swing to rescue missing mountaineers: DM Vijay Jogdande

A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Train hawker mimicks politicians, sent to 10-day judicial custody

Sher Singh, an Income-Tax officer, on Saturday, saved the life of a snake, which had ventured into the premises of the school, where workers hit and poured pesticide over the reptile. (Photo: ANI)

Income-Tax officer rescues snake attacked with pesticide in Indore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

President Kovind greets people of Telangana on formation day

'Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future,' President Kovind tweeted. (Photo: File)

Rescue operations in full swing to rescue missing mountaineers: DM Vijay Jogdande

Jogdande added that the administration had contacted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and help from the forces too was being provided. (Photo: ANI)

Divya Spandana tweets deleted, has she left Congress social media?

There is no official confirmation from either the Indian National Congress party or Spandana herself. (Photo: Screenshot of Spandana's Twitter)

Fail, pass, fail again! T’gana Board flip-flop over marks of girl who killed self

Anamika's sister Udaya Arutala. (Photo: ANI)

SSB jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Dumka

In the retaliatory action, at least five Maoists received bullets as they retreated into the forest. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham